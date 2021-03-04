 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

Steam rooms open at rec center

Casper Recreation Center has reopened the steam rooms. Due to the current Health Department guidelines concerning social distancing, only two people can be in the steam room at one time. Seating markings are in place to maintain the social distancing. Cleaning protocols continue to be in place.

For additional information about the Casper Recreation Center and upcoming programs and activities, please call 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Feb. 26, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 2, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Feb. 25, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News