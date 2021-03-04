Town Crier: This Just In

Steam rooms open at rec center
Casper Recreation Center has reopened the steam rooms. Due to the current Health Department guidelines concerning social distancing, only two people can be in the steam room at one time. Seating markings are in place to maintain the social distancing. Cleaning protocols continue to be in place.
For additional information about the Casper Recreation Center and upcoming programs and activities, please call 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
