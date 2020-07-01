Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Outdoor services at St. Mark's
St. Mark's Episcopal Church at Seventh and Wolcott is having outdoor services on Sundays at 9 a.m. Participants may bring a canopy or umbrella for shade. Services are also broadcast on Zoom and Facebook Live. Go to Facebook and search for St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Casper, Wy. St. Mark's will celebrate the Fourth of July (Independence Day) on Sunday, July 5, at 9 a.m., with medleys by four trombone players and a piano. For further information, call the church office at 234-0831.
College offers summer camps
Casper College is offering two, four-day camps for students who will be entering sixth through eighth grade this fall in place of the school’s popular KEY Camp, which was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The camp, “Dirt to Dinner,” will be held July 20 to 23 and again July 27 to 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Each camp is hands-on and designed to cultivate a love of plants as students explore the journey of produce from seed to plate, said Melanie Dawson.
According to Dawson, community education specialist, during the camp students will visit a community garden to learn about planting, caring for, and harvesting fruits and vegetables; participate in a foraging walk and learn how to identify, gather, and use native edible plants; and build a plant press, preserve plants, conduct experiments with seaweed, and create works of art inspired by nature.
The cost per camper is $225, and space is limited to 15 per camp. Students will be asked to bring a sack lunch, water, snacks, sunscreen, a hat, and work gloves and to wear comfortable walking shoes each day.
For more information or to register, contact Dawson at 268-3399 or melanie.dawson@caspercollege.edu.
Back Country Horsemen complete improvements
"The Pathfinder Back Country Horsemen of America (PBCHA) have completed installing a kiosk and a walk-thru gate on the state land seven miles south of Glenrock (Duncan Ranch). Thanks goes out to Mike Homann, who is now in cowboy heaven, his wife Deidra, and Alvin Rone, the welder. These two men and Deidra did 99 percent of the work pouring the concrete, welding the support beam in place and setting the roof on the support beams; I just handed them the tools. Last week we were able to install the display board under the roof of the kiosk. The display board is so heavy that two people cannot lift the display board. Mac Cutright brought his skid loader, which we used to lift the display board. With the help of a person that had been walking the trail, the display board found its home under the kiosk. We used eight-inch long by one-half inch bolts to hang the display board. The place where the bolts were to be installed was so thick that our drill would not go completely through. Luckily Mac had a long, thin punch that we were able to drive thru the timber so that we could drill from the other side. We started at 1:30 and finished up at 4 p.m. Then we started work on the gate that we had installed in the fence that intersected our trail. We were installing the wires on the brace posts and attaching the easy-open gate latch that we had installed earlier. The post where the latch was to be installed needed to be flat. Thanks to our cordless chain saw, hand saw and drill the installation was easily completed. With an electric Dewalt chain saw, a circular saw and a couple of cordless drills, the latch found its home on the post.
A six-mile trail has been completed on the Duncan Ranch, with three more to be completed in the future. We have had comments from people that we have met while at the Duncan Ranch complimenting how great the trail is that we have completed."
--Submitted by Bill Hackney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!