Town Crier: This Just In

Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women's meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting; 8 p.m, 342 E. K, ste. 352; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
UW candidates in Casper
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has identified three finalists for the university presidency and scheduled public appearances for each in Casper on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The candidates are Gregory W. Bowman, dean of the West Virginia University College of Law; Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System; and Daniel M. White, chancellor of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
Gregory W. Bowman, Tuesday, 9 to 10 a.m. -- Public forum, Casper College Student Union/UW Building, Casper -- will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/131673f54bf040b1b83c3b714dff092e1d.
Edward Seidel, Wednesday, 9 to 10 a.m. -- Public forum, Casper College Student Union/UW Building, Casper -- will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/be0560e4fbff4892983d7a1b519d33091d.
Daniel M. White, Thursday, 9 to 10 a.m. -- Public forum, Casper College Student Union/UW Building, Casper -- will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/8ca7842708e248fe99562aad78afb8dc1d.
Those viewing the faculty, staff and Casper forums with each finalist via WyoCast will have the ability to submit questions through that system.
The Board of Trustees seeks public input on the candidates before it fulfills its responsibility to select the new president. People are invited to share their thoughts and perspectives with the board by answering online questionnaires that are being established for each finalist at the following sites:
Bowman -- www.surveymonkey.com/r/PLZ2CJM.
Seidel -- www.surveymonkey.com/r/PVDYZBD.
White -- www.surveymonkey.com/r/PVS23HR.
The deadline for input on Bowman and Seidel is 10 p.m. Wednesday. Because people in Casper will not interact with White until Thursday morning, the deadline for input on him is noon Thursday -- although people are encouraged to submit their comments on White by 10 p.m. Wednesday as well.
During the week of March 2, the board may extend an offer to the candidate it selects. The new president is expected to be in office by July 1.
Audition for comedy Monday
Auditions are Monday at 6 p.m.,at 735 CY Avenue for Casper Theater Company's "Norman Is That You?" by Sam Bobrick and Ron Clark. There are three men and two women of various ages. The story is about Norman, who has moved to NYC, and his dad, who has had a quarrel with his mom, and has come to New York to visit Norman. Then mom decides to come to NYC to visit Norman, too. Please join for auditions for this hilarious comedy. Performance dates are April 17-26. The show is directed by Aaron Jones.
Mercado speaks to forum
“Wyoming Women’s History -- Who is Absent?” will be the topic presented during Women’s History Month by guest speaker Oralia Mercado at the Saturday, March 14, luncheon meeting of the Democratic Women’s Forum at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper.
The presence of Mexican American Women in Wyoming dates to before 1848, when the Mexican-American War ended. There is very little history written about the contribution of Mexican American women to the development of the State of Wyoming during the 40-year period between the war’s end and Wyoming Statehood in 1890.
Oralia has lived in Wyoming since the early 1940s. She will speak about her own history as a Chicana, transitioning from Rock Springs (“melting pot” of our state) to the small, rural, beet-producing town of Worland and finally, as a single mother of five sons, to the more urban community of Casper.
A $16, including tax and gratuity, buffet lunch is served at noon in the dining room of the Ramkota. Announcements start at 12:15 p.m. and the program at 12:30 p.m. The forum welcomes all to the luncheon and/or program. If you are not on the Forum’s calling tree please make a lunch reservation by calling Shauna at 237-9300 by Wednesday, March 11.