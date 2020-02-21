Town Crier: This Just In

During the week of March 2, the board may extend an offer to the candidate it selects. The new president is expected to be in office by July 1.

Audition for comedy Monday

Auditions are Monday at 6 p.m.,at 735 CY Avenue for Casper Theater Company's "Norman Is That You?" by Sam Bobrick and Ron Clark. There are three men and two women of various ages. The story is about Norman, who has moved to NYC, and his dad, who has had a quarrel with his mom, and has come to New York to visit Norman. Then mom decides to come to NYC to visit Norman, too. Please join for auditions for this hilarious comedy. Performance dates are April 17-26. The show is directed by Aaron Jones.

Mercado speaks to forum

“Wyoming Women’s History -- Who is Absent?” will be the topic presented during Women’s History Month by guest speaker Oralia Mercado at the Saturday, March 14, luncheon meeting of the Democratic Women’s Forum at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper.

The presence of Mexican American Women in Wyoming dates to before 1848, when the Mexican-American War ended. There is very little history written about the contribution of Mexican American women to the development of the State of Wyoming during the 40-year period between the war’s end and Wyoming Statehood in 1890.