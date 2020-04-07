You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments
Town Crier: This Just In

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

Updated food pantry, soup kitchen list

  • Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene, 307-462-6821, Saturday 9 to 11 a.m., food pantry closed temporarily.
  • Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights Community Center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, 224-4104 (ext. 7), Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 265-9121, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic
  • First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, 258-9646, closed this week.
  • Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, 577-1041, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com
  • Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., 265-0242, grab and go, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, call for apptointment if you are shut in, limited delivery, (Kim’s cell, 307-215-06683)
  • Restoration Fellowship food pantry, 411 S. Walsh Drive, 235-9100, every Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Salvation Army food pantry, 441 S. Center St., 234-2002, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon. The Salvation Army is reaching out as well. Check their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TSAcaspercorps/ for details.
  • Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., is now serving breakfast from 9 to 10:00 a.m., and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m., sack lunch and hot meal, 234-2002, grab and go.
  • First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S. Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided, canceled for now, 234-8964.
  • First United Methodist Church, Kings Corner, 112 S. Beech Street, hot meal, 5:50 p.m.. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Sunday, canceled for now, 234-9385.
  • Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
  • Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month, 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (right downtown). Noon to p.m., temporarily curbside pickup, 277-7151.

Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732, mbudenske@aol.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following is the new addition in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 1, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age,…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 25 and 26, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are …

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 31, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News