Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Hospice offers grief support

Rebuilding a life after the death of a loved one can be one of the hardest things with which an individual, family or loved one must contend. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is here to help with that part of the journey as well.

We are offering new Grief Support Groups with two options.

An in-person Support Group will meet at Central Wyoming from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Tuesdays, May 19 through June 23. An online Support Group will meet via Zoom from 4:30 to 6 p.m., on Wednesdays from May 20 through June 24.

Our grief services are available to the general public as well as our hospice families at no charge.

Please call Central Wyoming Hospice at 577-4832 to register, or if you’d like more information.

Varela speaks to Zoom Rotary

On Monday, May 18, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Leah Reeb Varela, owner of Lum Studios, as presenter at its noon meeting. She will discuss her business and what it has done for the Rotary Club of Casper. The meeting will be held via ZOOM. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.