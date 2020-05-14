Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Hospice offers grief support
Rebuilding a life after the death of a loved one can be one of the hardest things with which an individual, family or loved one must contend. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is here to help with that part of the journey as well.
We are offering new Grief Support Groups with two options.
An in-person Support Group will meet at Central Wyoming from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Tuesdays, May 19 through June 23. An online Support Group will meet via Zoom from 4:30 to 6 p.m., on Wednesdays from May 20 through June 24.
Our grief services are available to the general public as well as our hospice families at no charge.
Please call Central Wyoming Hospice at 577-4832 to register, or if you’d like more information.
Varela speaks to Zoom Rotary
On Monday, May 18, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Leah Reeb Varela, owner of Lum Studios, as presenter at its noon meeting. She will discuss her business and what it has done for the Rotary Club of Casper. The meeting will be held via ZOOM. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Leah Reeb Varela has worked in the private, public and not for profit sectors in Wyoming, across the United States and internationally for the previous ten years. She has extensive experience in the local, state and federal government sectors, private consulting, business development and marketing. Leah’s passion Includes working with brands that provide a unique quality of life to their users.
Her expertise include: business strategy, sales process best practices, marketing, public relations, communications, education, grant writing, project/program development and management, public speaking, social media strategy and implementation, public and media relations, event planning and international travel.
Chorale announces auditions
Casper Children's Chorale announces auditions for our 42nd Concert Season. Incoming 2nd through 5th graders (2020-21) may sing in Bel Canto, and incoming 4th through 8th graders are considered for the Chorale. For more information, and to audition, go to casperchildrenschorale.com.
Visit Casper sees rebookings
While Casper has seen event organizers cancel their plans and meetings due to COVID-19, from concerts to meetings and conferences to rodeos and state track, 18 of them have rebooked for later this fall or 2021.
Events rebooked for late summer and fall include several concerts, as well as the annual meeting of Wyoming Workforce Services.
2021 is slated to be a strong year and will welcome the return of 10 previously booked groups and annual events, including the College National Finals Rodeo, American Roughstock Rodeo, Wyoming Outfitters and Guides, AOPA, International Roundup, 307 Innovate, Lost Arrow Archers, Holistic Fair, Shrine Circus, State High School Sports (like basketball and track) and Wyoming Amateur Wrestling.
Banquet canceled
The Natrona County Historical Society annual banquet, set for May 28, has been canceled. Future events to be determined.
ALC virtual graduation May 30
Please join the celebration of our Adult Learning Center graduates on Saturday, May 30 at 11 a.m. Ashlee Taylor will deliver the class address. Taylor is a past high school equivalency graduate and current field representative for United States Senator John Barrasso. Her powerful message is a true inspiration. Students and guests can participate using any device connected to the internet by visiting the Casper College YouTube channel. All current and past graduates are eligible for Casper College scholarships. Call 268-2230 for more information.
Food for Thought offers online marketplace
The Wyoming Food for Thought Online Marketplace will open at 5 p.m., on Mondays and close at 5 p.m., on Wednesdays, with the Food for Thought Drive-Thru to take place on Fridays between 2 to 4 p.m., at the Food for Thought Program Center, 900 Saint John St.
Customers will start by selecting their drive-thru pick-up time via the Drive-Thru Time Window Registration form on our website. Upon receiving a confirmation email, a link to the Online Marketplace will be provided to shop.
SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.
To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307.337.1703.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in our community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, our community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves, and our community becomes stronger.
