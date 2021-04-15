Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Spring book sale by appointment only
The Friends of the Library book sales are back and better than ever. Because our appointment only sales were so well received, we have eliminated those long lines by scheduling appointments for all sale sessions. Our customers will now schedule their own times to fit their schedules. The next sale will begin on Thursday, April 29, with Early Bird sessions. A $20 admission fee will be charged for each two-hour session that day. Friday, April 30, will be the Second Chance sale with a $10 admission fee for each two-hour session. The Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, sessions will not have an admission charge and will be one-hour long. All items will be sold at regular prices. This is not a bag sale.
To schedule your personal shopping time, go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select your time. If you are selecting a time with an admission fee, that fee will be collected as you enter the sale. While the site appears to sell tickets, no physical tickets are required and selection of an appointment will have no fee at the time of scheduling. We suggest you schedule early as the tickets sell out rapidly.
We are encouraging social distancing by scheduling only 15 customers each session. Masks are still required. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Mission gets big grant
Wyoming Rescue Mission has received a $125,000 Daniels Fund grant to support its general operations. This grant aligns with the Daniels Fund’s Homeless & Disadvantaged funding priority, which seeks to help individuals and families experiencing the initial stages of homelessness move from crisis toward economic self-sufficiency.
Wyoming Rescue Mission offers a hand up by practicing restorative hospitality to serve and empower all members of the community in need of refuge, recovery and rehabilitation. Whether homeless, in need of immediate shelter, or pursuing long-term transformation, the Mission aims to equip every guest with independence and dignity.
“The legacy of Bill Daniels lives on with his heart to see those marginalized and homeless restored back to community productivity through Wyoming Rescue Mission,” Brad Hopkins, Wyoming Rescue Mission executive director, said. “Special thanks to the Daniels Fund for their critical partnership to serve some 2,000 homeless through our back-to-work programs in a faith-based setting.”
Rotary hears about Chamber of Commerce
On Monday, April 19, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Jason DeWitt, Chief Executive Officer of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Jason DeWitt is the newly elected President and CEO of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. He is a life-long resident of Wyoming and his hometown is Casper. Educated in Casper schools, including Casper College, DeWitt is in pursuit of an Organizational Leadership degree at the University of Wyoming.
Throughout his 25 year media career, he forged enduring professional relationships with many Wyoming families, business leaders, and “friends of Wyoming.” He has served as development and marketing director of the Science Zone for almost three years where he cultivated and strengthened those relationships. Jason sits of the Board of the Rotary Club of Casper and the Casper Boat Club, and is a former board member of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, National Historic Trails Interpretive Center Foundation, and several other community committees and groups.
Learn about Habitat application
Register today at heartofwyoming.org for informational sessions regarding the application process for Habitat for Humanity's home ownership program. All sessions will be offered through a free conference call system in April, May and June. These sessions will not exceed 30 minutes. Topics include collecting debt statements, child support documentation and an overview of the program.
The next application cycle for the Home ownership Program will be July 1-30.
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one appointment, contact program manager Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
Closing reception at Nic April 23
On Friday, April 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the public is invited to join the Nicolaysen Art Museum in a closing reception for Dick Termes’ Total Visual Space, The Termesphere. During this reception guests will have the opportunity to see Termespheres through a Virtual Reality experience and enjoy a Termesbeer, a Great American Beer Festival-winning beer produced by Spearfish Brewing Company in celebration of the Termespheres. The closing reception will also be a great chance for attendees to chat with Dick Termes and view this exhibit before it closes at the Nicolaysen Art Museum.
"One of the most unique and fascinating shows I have ever had the pleasure of having in the museum," Amanda Yonker, curator of art at the Nicolaysen Art Museum said. "Dick is unbelievably talented. Everyone should see this show."
This unique closing reception is sponsored by Pete and Marlene Ashbaugh, Michael Bond, Ramkota Hotel of Casper, and Spearfish Brewing Company.
Please consider donating to help support the Nicolaysen Art Museum to continue its mission and vision; visit thenic.org/donate. For more details about the museum and its programs, visit the Nic's website (thenic.org), Facebook page (facebook.com/nicartmuseum), or follow @nicartmuseum on Instagram.
Teen Take & Make
Get your craft on at home. Starting April 29, stop by the library to grab a take and make kit with all the supplies you need to make a colorful and useful rock photo holder. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for teens only (grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
4teens @4
The Natrona County Library will host a rock-hard and fun craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m., on Thursday, April 29, in the Crawford Room. Teens will learn how to make colorful rock photo holders for displaying their pictures at home. All supplies provided at no cost. If you are unable to make it to 4Teens @4, you can still pick up a take and make kit from the Teen Zone with all the supplies you need to make the craft project at home. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Statewide meeting set May 1
The 2021 annual meeting of the Wyoming Society of Mayflower Descendants will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 1, in Thermopolis, at the Hot Springs Library, 344 Arapahoe St.