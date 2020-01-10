Town Crier: This Just In

For more information or to register for the group, please call CWHP at 577-4832.

Caps 4 Kids Jan. 22

The fourth Wednesday of January is fast approaching. January 22 is the date for the next gathering of those who knit or crochet Caps 4 Kids. Start to stitch and chat around 12:30 or 1:00 at the Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street. The remodeling project continues at the Senior Center. Therefore, please check the message board at the front entrance to know what meeting room the group will be using.

Because of the remodeling, it is suggested you bring your own yarn for this meeting. And, please continue to keep the caps you have completed at your home rather than bringing them to the Center. After the remodel is complete, it's anticipated to have a place for yarn storage once again.

Please call the Senior Center 265-4678 if you have questions or concerns. They will relay the message to one of us for a response. The group appreciates all who made caps in 2019; the recipients are happy to have warm head coverings these cold, windy days.

First Saturday study