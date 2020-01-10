Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women's meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting; 8 p.m, 342 E. K, ste. 352; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Dem men meet Tuesday
The Natrona County Democratic Men’s Group will meet January 14, 2019, 5:30 p.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1 Parkway Plaza Dr. in the Laramie Room (room off coffee shop). Attendees can order from the menu. Sharon Breitweiser from NARAL-Pro-Choice Wyoming will inform the group on Women’s Reproductive Rights. Please join this informative evening. For more info call Robert at 307-702-0546. See you there!
Second annual Restaurant Week set
For the second year in a row, 5150’ Local is celebrating Casper’s robust culinary scene with 5150’ Restaurant Week from January 19-25, 2020.
“Casper has 193 restaurants, not to mention numerous watering holes and coffee shops,” said Amanda Scherlin, marketing manager for Visit Casper, the organization behind 5150’ Local. “Restaurant Week gives residents and out-of-town visitors the opportunity to sample the wide array of mouth-watering offerings in our city.”
Held throughout Casper, 5150’ Restaurant Week features specials at local restaurants, breweries, tasting rooms and coffee shops, with all participating partners serving up exclusive offerings throughout the week.
In addition to specials at each location, the week also features three price points that tie into celebrating all things Casper and Wyoming, including $3.07 (in honor of Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).
Winter grief support Jan. 20
Winter Grief Support Group is a gathering for adults grieving the death of a loved one, providing a safe and supportive place to share your grief experiences and develop coping strategies The group is free and open to the public.
Winter Grief Support Group will be facilitated by Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten and will meet Monday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. from January 20 through February 24. It will meet at Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 South Wilson Street in Casper, and light refreshments will be provided.
For more information or to register for the group, please call CWHP at 577-4832.
Caps 4 Kids Jan. 22
You have free articles remaining.
The fourth Wednesday of January is fast approaching. January 22 is the date for the next gathering of those who knit or crochet Caps 4 Kids. Start to stitch and chat around 12:30 or 1:00 at the Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street. The remodeling project continues at the Senior Center. Therefore, please check the message board at the front entrance to know what meeting room the group will be using.
Because of the remodeling, it is suggested you bring your own yarn for this meeting. And, please continue to keep the caps you have completed at your home rather than bringing them to the Center. After the remodel is complete, it's anticipated to have a place for yarn storage once again.
Please call the Senior Center 265-4678 if you have questions or concerns. They will relay the message to one of us for a response. The group appreciates all who made caps in 2019; the recipients are happy to have warm head coverings these cold, windy days.
First Saturday study
The First Saturday study on February 1 will be an investigation of 1 Corinthians 15 and the resurrection of Jesus and the resurrection of his followers. This chapter is certainly one of the most comforting in scripture when it comes to what happens at death. This is an interactive study with refreshments provided starting at 9 am at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office for more information at 234-8812.
Drive away in a classic Mercedes
You can have a chance to win a classic Mercedes convertible. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is excited to announce that at this year’s Reverse Raffle & Auction, those who support the Building Connections Campaign through the Impact Auction will receive a chance to win a 1980 Mercedes Benz 380 SL convertible. This golden nugget features a new hard top and an automatic transmission.
For every $250 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, you will get a chance to drive away in this beauty and help update access to technology for youth at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.
At the 2020 Reverse Raffle & Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, pledges made during the Impact Auction support the expansion of the Susie McMurry Technology Center at the main club, improve access to updated technology at all club sites and grow college education opportunities for youth and their families. Currently, the club has raised 75 percent of the funds needed to finish the expansion.
Winner will be drawn at random at the 2020 Reverse Raffle and Auction on February 1, 2020 at the Casper Events Center. You need not be present at the event to win the car, but it would be more fun if you are present.
Pledges are being accepted now and will end at the completion of the Impact Auction held at the Reverse Raffle and Auction on February 1, 2020.
Children need to feel prepared and empowered to graduate from high school ready for their next step, whether that is college, trade school, the military or employment. At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, youth have access to resources and tools to be successful in school. As 21st Century learners, they require modern and updated technology and education opportunities. Many club kids will contribute to the workforce in less than a decade. And some will have careers that don’t even exist yet. For them to be successful, they need innovative technology, updated resources and equipment, and first-class education opportunities so they can become valued employees and contributing members of the community.
For more information, contact Ashley Bright at 235-4079 or abright@bcccw.org.
Wyoming picnic in Yuma
The annual Wyoming Picnic for all Wyoming snowbirds is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at Joe Henry Memorial Park in Yuma, Arizona. Admission is $5 per person. Contact Roger Portz at 237-9218 or mail to 13448 E 47th Dr., Yuma, AZ, 85367.
Life After Loss Feb. 13
Life After Loss is a support group for people who have lost a loved one to suicide. This is a 10-week program designed to help you navigate the troubled waters of this time. The class starts Tuesday, February 13, 2020, at the Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, 6 p.m. Rm. 1327. There is a $12 fee for the book and materials, scholarships are available. Please contact Ardith at 267-3532 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.