Town Crier: This Just In

No Better Breathers
The American Lung Association has recommended Better Breathers Clubs to cancel all meetings through August 3 due to COVID 19.
If you are interested in getting more information in the meantime, you can go to the American Lung Association website and sign up for virtual meetings they have available.
Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.
The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen, general medication education, among other topics. For questions or to sign-up for the Better Breathers Club, call 577-2929.
No fireworks in Glenrock
The Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department is canceling the annual fireworks event at the South Recreation Complex in Glenrock July 3 and 4 2020, following the guidelines of the Statewide Public Health Order #2. Due to the restrictions that have been put in place, the decision has been made by the fire chief and officers to cancel the annual event.
The statewide order adds several added requirements to host the event that make the logistics very difficult for us to follow. The orders request us to enforce the following conditions: Groups of attendees seated or standing must be limited to 6, preferably of the same household; a 6-foot distance must be maintained between individual groups at all times; staff, hosts/organizers of the event must be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, or exposure to a person with COVID-19 during the 14 days prior to the event. Logs of the screening shall be made available for inspection by the local health officer. The entire facility shall be cleaned thoroughly before and after the event, according to CDC guidelines and if the required 6 foot distance between individual groups cannot be maintained, face coverings must be worn during the event.
With limited manpower, it will be difficult to follow these additional requirements while managing the fireworks activities for the enjoyment and safety of the attendees.
After consulting with Converse County Public Health, it was agreed that canceling the event is in the best interest of the volunteers as well as the attendees.
We look forward to hosting the event next year and hope that the community will understand that the intent is to protect the health of the public by following the Statewide Health Orders concerning the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department is continuing to provide emergency response for the communities businesses and residents. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us. Hopefully everyone will have an enjoyable and safe 4th of July weekend.
Saturday study July 11
The First Saturday study for July will be on Saturday, July 11, since the first Saturday is the 4th of July. The topic will be on the subject of grace, what the Bible means by grace and how it is applied. This is an interactive study and refreshments are provided. We meet at Bethel Baptist, 3030 S. Poplar at 9 a.m. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information
Muddy Mountain road open
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Casper Field Office has reopened Muddy Mountain Road.
Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, which includes the Rim and Lodgepole campgrounds and numerous recreation trails.
Muddy Mountain Road closes on an annual basis for public safety and resource protection. The closure normally runs from the end of November through the beginning of June. Some areas of the road are still wet and the BLM is urging visitors to use caution when traveling on the mountain to prevent resource damage.
For more information, please call the BLM office at 261-7600.
Special Olympics training begins
In March, the decision was reached to stop all Special Olympics Wyoming activities through the end of May. Now, as the state of Wyoming is starting to ease on physical distancing guidelines and the sizes of groups, the organization will take steps to re-engage athletes, coaches and volunteers as well.
Starting on June 15, Special Olympics Wyoming will allow athlete training for golf, cycling, and equestrian events. The three sports listed are all outdoor sports and naturally allow for physical distancing.
“As we look forward to the summer, we will continue to monitor directives from the Department of Health and offer more frequent updates on allowable activities and plans as we approach our August, September, October competition schedule,” said Priscilla Dowse, President/CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming.
The organization has stepped up its promotion of fitness opportunities for athletes to participate in at home, but knows those don’t replace athlete’s opportunities to train and interact with others. So to continue the overreaching concern for athletes, partners, and volunteers’ wellbeing, Special Olympics Wyoming is looking at what they are considering a soft reopening.
Coaches and volunteers have also been informed that any gatherings under the auspices of Special Olympics Wyoming can have no more than 10 people (athletes, partners, and coaches), so please continue to be vigilant regarding the coronavirus. Follow preventative measures such as keeping hands clean, avoiding contact with people who are sick, and staying home if you don’t feel well.
Golf classic Aug. 28
Your tee time awaits. Golfers are invited to hit the links for the 16th Annual Foss Motors Country Golf Classic on Friday, August 28, 2020. This popular golf tournament benefits local youth through programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Golfers can sign up in teams of five for shamble style play. Online registrations are available at www.bgccw.org/FossGolf20
Registration includes 18 holes of golf with carts at the Casper Country Club, unlimited range privileges, beverages on the course, tournament gift, a meal, and a morning of fun. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt, 1st through 4th place teams and last place finish.
New tee off time for 2020. Golfer check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with tournament play starting at 9 a.m. Registration fees are $990 per five-person team or $200 per individual. Get your team registered before July 24, 2020, for an early bird discount. Sponsorship packages are also available. For more information, contact Amy Crawford at 235-4079.
