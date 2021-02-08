Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
New class combines art and science
The Science Zone and the Nic have combined forces to create an awesome class for students in grades K-5 on Friday afternoons from 1 to 3:30. Students will investigate the intersections of art and science as they cultivate observational skills and learn techniques important to each discipline. We will explore new topics each month through hands-on experiences that are sure to excite and engage. The first class will take place on Feb. 12. Observe the prints by Salvador Dali and learn about the chemistry of lithography. Engage in a hands-on experiment and create your own prints inspired by Dali’s art while learning the observational and critical-thinking skills necessary for both disciplines. Sign up now at thesciencezone.org
Check the website at the Nic or the Science Zone to see the exciting classes that are scheduled for each month.
College sets humanities festival
The topic for the 36th Annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture is “Celebration/Milestones.” The festival will run Feb. 17-19.
This year’s Demorest Lecture will feature two speakers. Thursday, Feb. 18, Matthew Spangler, Ph.D., will speak on “Between Celebration and Devastation: Theater Productions About Refugees.” A “proud” graduate of Natrona County High School, Spangler is an award-winning playwright and professor of performance studies at San Jose State University in California. Spangler’s plays have been produced throughout the world, and his teaching focuses on the relationship between immigration and the arts, according to Valerie Innella Maiers, Ph.D.
Critically acclaimed author and internationally recognized journalist Mark Jenkins will present the second Demorest Lecture Friday, Feb.19. “The Future of Water in Wyoming: Global Warming, Drought and how Wyoming can Protect its Water” will address the problem of water in Wyoming.
The festival will begin Wednesday, Feb. 17, with an exhibition at the Natrona County Library about Verna Keays Keyes, the young Wyoming artist and designer of the Wyoming state flag. There will also be a virtual book club discussion of “Downriver: Into the Future of Water in the West” by Heather Hansman. The discussion will be moderated by Gretchen Wheeler, retired Casper College communication instructor. Copies of the book are now available at the NCPL and limited quantities are available.
A complete schedule for the festival can be found at caspercollege.edu/events/humanities-festival/schedule.
Continuing education units or PTSB credits are also available for attendees. For more information, contact Sarah Schneider, workforce training specialist at 268-3847 or at sarahschneider@caspercollege.edu.
Casper College and the Wyoming Humanities Council are partners in presenting the Humanities Festival along with major funding from the Casper College Foundation and the Margaret Demorest Endowment.