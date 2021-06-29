Town Crier: This Just In

4teens @ 4: flashlights

Join us in the Creation Station at 4 p.m., on July 8, for an illuminating 4Teens@4 crafting program for teens in rising grades 7 to 12. We'll be using our Cricut Machine to create stencils that can be applied to a flashlight as a way to make fun, shaped lights. Point your flashlight at your ceiling to see a sky full of stars! Or hearts or smiles or x's and o's (you get the idea). All supplies are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Library for all

The library is more than a collection of books -- it's a place where everyone has an opportunity to learn, work and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their direct support staff to learn new skills, create arts and crafts, play games, explore the library, enjoy music and guest speakers, and attend modified book clubs. Each program is tailored to our patrons' unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the library on the second Friday of every month, 11 a.m., on July 9, for this special monthly program curated for some of our favorite patrons. Registration is required. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Intro to Google Drive