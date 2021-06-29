Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Library closed Monday
The Natrona County Library will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observation of the Fourth of July holiday.
Take & Make for kids & tweens: Patriotic wind socks
Pick up the supplies to make this patriotic and wind-friendly craft starting July 6 in the Children’s department. The kit comes with everything you need to make DIY wind socks at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Summer reading performer at library
Award-winning New Mexico children’s musician Andy Mason brings his educational, interactive and fun musical performance to the library this summer, with multiple performances from July 6 to 9 (which means there are lots of opportunities for you and your children to see the show). Performances are 10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., on July 6; 10 a.m., and 1 p.m., on July 7, and 1 and 3 p.m., on July 9. Andy will have the audience dancing and singing along to his songs about pizza, burritos, sharks, pirates, owees and hand washing. His family-friendly music keeps the attention of children and adults alike, who will no doubt come away from the show having learned something too.
Space will be limited to the first 115 people for each performance, so plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Glowforge intro and demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's new Glowforge Plus laser cutter at 5 p.m., on July 6. You'll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Wednesday writers July 7
The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers program meets the first Wednesday of every month, 10 a.m., July 7. Open to all writers—from those just picking up a pencil through published authors—offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us on the main floor of the Library for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Glowforge earrings
Who knew fashion and lasers could coexist? Stop by to laser cut, paint, and assemble your own hummingbird or fox earrings to impress your friends utilizing the newest addition to the Creation Station family... the Glowforge. Registration is required, as space is limited. We will be hosting two programs on Thursday, July 8, at 10 a.m., and 2 p.m., to accommodate more people. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information, or visit our website to register for the event and claim your spot.
4teens @ 4: flashlights
Join us in the Creation Station at 4 p.m., on July 8, for an illuminating 4Teens@4 crafting program for teens in rising grades 7 to 12. We'll be using our Cricut Machine to create stencils that can be applied to a flashlight as a way to make fun, shaped lights. Point your flashlight at your ceiling to see a sky full of stars! Or hearts or smiles or x's and o's (you get the idea). All supplies are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books -- it's a place where everyone has an opportunity to learn, work and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their direct support staff to learn new skills, create arts and crafts, play games, explore the library, enjoy music and guest speakers, and attend modified book clubs. Each program is tailored to our patrons' unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the library on the second Friday of every month, 11 a.m., on July 9, for this special monthly program curated for some of our favorite patrons. Registration is required. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Intro to Google Drive
Google Drive is a free storage service provided to anyone with a Google Account. If you're not sure what that means, join us for a brief introduction to Google Drive at 2 p.m., on July 9 in the Tech Center. Get to know how to use Google Drive and some of its most useful features. If you would like to follow along during the class, make sure to know your Gmail login information or create a new account before this session. This is a hands-on class for all experience levels. This program is completely free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Creative Aging Series: Watercolor A to Z
We are excited to be offering arts-based programming specifically to enrich the lives of older adults (55+) in Natrona County through the Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries Project. The program begins July 10 and goes through August 28, every Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Watercolor A to Z is an art program that will take your watercolor skills from the very basics to the mastery of the medium. Start with a drawn composition and work your way into color.
Space will be limited, so please sign up to guarantee your spot. Participants will be expected to attend every class in the course series, so please do not sign up if you will miss more than one of the eight classes. Please let someone else have a chance to take the course. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
T-Bird Trek needs volunteers
The Seventh Annual T-Bird Trek needs volunteers before, during and after the event Sunday, Sept. 12.
This year’s T-Bird Trek will again feature four races for all levels of runners and walkers. Volunteers are needed for set up, first aid/water stations, runner encouragement, and course bike support.
Volunteers can work Sunday anytime from 6:30 a.m. to noon, said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. “We love to have encouraging and enthusiastic volunteers who will help cheer on our runners, pass out water and Gatorade, and just have fun at this event.”
In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 12, the day will also include live music and Qdoba breakfast burritos.
For more information or to volunteer, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/tbird-trek or contact Dalton at 268-2325 or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.