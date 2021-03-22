Town Crier: This Just In

First Saturday study April 3

The First Saturday Study on April 3 will be on the making of the New Testament. How did the New Testament come into being? How was it decided that the present 27 books should be included? Why were others rejected? This is an interactive study with refreshments provided. Phone the church office, Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar, at 234-8812 for further information.

Toughest Monster Trucks coming in May

Foss Motors presents the Toughest Monster Truck Tour at 7 p.m., on Saturday, May 15, at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center).

“We are even more happy than usual to announce this event because it is the very first indoor Toughest Monster Truck Tour event in more than a year, when we had to put our tour on hold due to COVID,” said Kelly Hess Goldman of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour. “Because Casper marks the reopening the Toughest Monster Truck Tour after this unprecedented situation, all of our teams and all of our crew are looking forward to this event in Casper even more than usual,” she added.

The lineup includes Bigfoot, Quad Chaos, Dirt Crew, Twisted Addiction, double Trouble and Trouble Maker. Plus, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.