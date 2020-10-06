Town Crier: This Just In

Fall Bishop Home tea Oct. 24

The Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St., has missed seeing its friends. A festive Historic Bishop Home tea is planned at 2 p.m., on October 24, 2020. There will be parlor games for entertainment and a lively lecture by Ms. Rosalind Grenfell on the costumes of the 1920’s. So don your favorite 20’s outfit and meet for an afternoon of fun with tea sandwiches, scones, and treats. Reservations are required. We will observe protocols required by the pandemic. Cost is $30 ($10 is a tax-deductible donation to Cadoma Foundation). Reservation deadline is October 22, 2020 and reservations are confirmed upon payment. For information and reservations, call 235-5277, email info@cadomafoundation.org, write Cadoma Foundation, 818 East 2nd Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street.