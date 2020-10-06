Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Learn about moths
“Moths of Natrona County,” will be the topic of the October Werner Wildlife Study Series at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Dwaine Wagoner will share photographs and natural history of the moths that enliven gardens and wild country during the warm months and survive Wyoming’s harsh winter, according to India Hayford, museum assistant. Wagoner describes himself as “an old curmudgeon with a high school diploma and an advanced degree of curiosity.”
According to Ms. Hayford, Wagoner is a longtime volunteer at the Werner Wildlife Museum and the Tate Geological Museum. “Dwaine has personally accounted for 579 of the 600 moth species currently registered with Butterflies and Moths of North America for Natrona County,” she said, adding, “Don’t miss this chance to hear Natrona County’s foremost moth expert speak on his favorite topic.”
“Natrona County Moths” is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at 235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu.
No Democratic women's forums
Out of courtesy and respect for the health of attendees, Natrona County Democratic Women announce that there will be NO October or November luncheon.
Excel private school has openings
Excel Academy Private School has openings in all programs at this time. 2/3 class for 2 & 3-year-olds, Jr. Academy for potty-trained 3 to 6 years, and Kinder-8th grades. Limited scholarships are available for 2/3 and Jr. Academy. Please call or stop by to schedule a tour. ALL students receive a personalized education to meet their needs and goals. For more information, call 237-3963 or www.excelacademywy.com.
Sign up for youth indoor soccer
Keep your kids active and moving as fall settles in. Registration is now open for indoor soccer league at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming in Casper. Sign up your children in grades K-8 for this eight-week league.
Games and practices will be held in one-hour increments weeknights between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Main Club, 1701 East K Street. The season is scheduled to run October 26 to December 17, 2020. Register by October 15. All participants must be a member of the Boys & Girls Club. Registration fee is $25 plus $10 membership fee (if applicable).
COVID-19 health and safety precautions will be followed including social distancing when possible and spectators will be required to wear a mask. Equipment will be cleaned and sanitized.
Registration forms are available at bgccw.org/sports or at any Casper club site.
For more information, contact Jake at 235-5694, ext. 3, or jwilson@bgccw.org.
Fall Bishop Home tea Oct. 24
The Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St., has missed seeing its friends. A festive Historic Bishop Home tea is planned at 2 p.m., on October 24, 2020. There will be parlor games for entertainment and a lively lecture by Ms. Rosalind Grenfell on the costumes of the 1920’s. So don your favorite 20’s outfit and meet for an afternoon of fun with tea sandwiches, scones, and treats. Reservations are required. We will observe protocols required by the pandemic. Cost is $30 ($10 is a tax-deductible donation to Cadoma Foundation). Reservation deadline is October 22, 2020 and reservations are confirmed upon payment. For information and reservations, call 235-5277, email info@cadomafoundation.org, write Cadoma Foundation, 818 East 2nd Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street.
