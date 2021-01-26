Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Family dance at Eagles

Family Valentine Dance is 7 to 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Eagles. Free to guests of DJ Machelle. Please use the back door. For more information, call Machelle at 259-2501. This is a great dance for father/daughter or mother/son because free dance lessons will take place throughout the night. Social distancing is in effect.

Tea in a box supports Bishop Home

The Historic Bishop Home is offering Tea in a Box to enjoy in your “Bubble.” Due to the ongoing pandemic, the traditional Valentine’s Day Tea at the Historic Bishop Home will not take place. Instead, “Tea in a Box," is offered to enjoy safely in your “Bubble.” Set your dining room table with your best china, plan an elegant picnic in front of the TV while watching your favorite romantic movie or invite friends to join you, virtually of course.

Each box contains an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, desserts, tea, and condiments for one person. The cost is $30 per box of which $10 is a donation to support the Historic Bishop Home. Box reservations are required by Feb. 9. Pick-up is between noon and 2 p.m. on Feb. 13, at the Historic Bishop Home, 818 East 2nd Street.