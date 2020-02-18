Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Friday Melrose music
Red Butte will play at Melrose Coffee House from 7 to 9 p.m., on Friday.
Join us for their unique good-time, hard-time, old-time acoustic music, featuring Dale Krasovetz (Dave Nefarious) (washboard), Ron Reed (bass) and singer/songwriters Chris Weydeveld (guitar and banjo) and Jerry Mitchell (guitar and harmonica) creating songs inspired by the men, women and landscape of Wyoming.
As always, the "fee" is generous tips for the musicians and please support the kitchen so we can keep doing this. Espresso drinks (thanks to PHawk Coffee Roasters) are available for $3. Desserts are $2 and popcorn is available for a buck. Part of the kitchen proceeds do go to local charities if costs are covered.
Steve Frame at Eagles Saturday
Come to the Eagles Lodge on Saturday, February 22 to dance or listen to Steve Frame and the Western Rebels from 7 to 10 p.m. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8 and there may be door prize drawings after 9:15. Admission is $6 for ages 15 and over. All ages are welcome.
Pancake supper Feb. 25
The annual Pancake supper at United Church of Christ, 1511 S. Melrose, is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 25. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, bacon, juice, milk, coffee (okay don't eat it all. . . sharing is good). A free will offering will be gratefully accepted.
Gold prospectors meet
Gold Prospectors Association meets at Hershberger Spas, 5805 CY Ave., at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, February 26. The guest speaker is Emanual John, speaking about using your GPS to find your way to gold, rocks and more. Bring your unit along, if you would like some personal instruction. For questions, call 577-7727.
Book tour set for March
The author of a new novel about a young transgender man’s experiences in Wyoming will embark on a seven-stop book tour across the state next month, March 10 to 18.
Alex Myers’s novel, "Continental Divide," tells the story of Ron Bancroft, a newly out transgender student at Harvard who, after being cut off from his family, decides to venture West and live as a “real man.” Bancroft hops on a Greyhound and ends up in Cody, where he finds work on a dude ranch and at a U.S. Forest Service ranger station. He also finds (mis)adventures, danger, and romance.
The coming-of-age story explores ideas of gender and masculinity in the West, the experience of navigating different places and cultures as a transgender person, and is accessible for young adults and up. It is based, in part, on Myers’ own real-life experience in Wyoming, where he lived and worked for a summer in 1997.
At each stop, Myers will host a public presentation of the novel as well as a Q&A discussion with the audience. The events are free and open to the public.
Myers will also visit Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) chapters in schools along the way.
Myers’ tour is co-organized by Better Wyoming and Wyoming Equality. Both organizations work to increase awareness of LGBTQ+ issues in the state.
March 10, 6 to 8 p.m., Night Heron Books, Laramie; March 11, 6 to 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, Casper; March 12, 6 to 8 p.m., Sheridan Public Library; March 14, 3 to 5 p.m., Cody Public Library; March 16, 6 to 8 p.m., Lander Bake Shop; March 17, 6 to 8 p.m., Jackson Hole Book Trader; March 18, 6 to 8 p.m., Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, Rock Springs.
Women for Wildlife banquet set
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Women for Wildlife banquet is March 14 at the Ramkota Hotel. Single attendee is $35, reserved table is $280. This is a ladies only event. Join us for fun, great food, great friends and give back to elk country by attending the Casper Women for Wildlife. The theme is American Woman, so wear your favorite red, white and blue. For more information, email kirsti@bresnan.net or call 267-9196.
Garden club meets
Casper Garden Club meets every third Saturday at the Casper Senior Center. The next meeting is March 21 and anyone interested in gardening is welcome.