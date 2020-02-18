Town Crier: This Just In

Gold prospectors meet

Gold Prospectors Association meets at Hershberger Spas, 5805 CY Ave., at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, February 26. The guest speaker is Emanual John, speaking about using your GPS to find your way to gold, rocks and more. Bring your unit along, if you would like some personal instruction. For questions, call 577-7727.

Book tour set for March

The author of a new novel about a young transgender man’s experiences in Wyoming will embark on a seven-stop book tour across the state next month, March 10 to 18.

Alex Myers’s novel, "Continental Divide," tells the story of Ron Bancroft, a newly out transgender student at Harvard who, after being cut off from his family, decides to venture West and live as a “real man.” Bancroft hops on a Greyhound and ends up in Cody, where he finds work on a dude ranch and at a U.S. Forest Service ranger station. He also finds (mis)adventures, danger, and romance.

The coming-of-age story explores ideas of gender and masculinity in the West, the experience of navigating different places and cultures as a transgender person, and is accessible for young adults and up. It is based, in part, on Myers’ own real-life experience in Wyoming, where he lived and worked for a summer in 1997.