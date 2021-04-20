Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Top teacher speaks at CC
Alexis Barney, the 2021 Wyoming Teacher of the Year and Casper College graduate, will present the program “Ringleading Education: A Recipe for Success in the Teaching Circus” Thursday, April 22 at 4 p.m. in the Wold Physical Science Center, the Wheeler Auditorium, Room 103.
The college’s education department is sponsoring the program and is encouraging community members as well as all campus faculty, staff and students to attend.
Alexis (Banta) Barney graduated with a degree in elementary education from Casper College in 2014 before transferring to the University of Wyoming at Casper. While at Casper College, she also was a successful part of the college’s forensics team. Today, Barney teaches fourth and fifth grade at Evansville Elementary School.
Republican women meet April 27
Natrona County Republican Women's monthly meeting for April is 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, at the Ramkota. The speakers will be a mix of Natrona County senators and legislators with a legislative update. We are splitting it up between April 27 and May 11 to allow more time for elected officials to speak, as well as time for questions. Both meetings will be in the evening to allow more members to participate.
Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due by Friday, April 23 by 6 p.m., please. Space is limited to 40-55 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican. Men are always welcome.
When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women! Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door.
Please when possible practice social distancing and masks are suggested but are not required.
Caregivers' support April 27
This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. Please join us on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd St., Building #500. Different topics will be discussed at each meeting. Meeting and talking with others who are going through the same experiences you are can benefit your well-being by providing an emotional outlet and ideas to help with situations. We will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or questions, please call 337-1200 or 577-5204, and ask for Jerri. We look forward to seeing you.
Brew for Thought April 29
Wyoming Food For Thought Project is hosting Brew for Thought from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, April 29, to celebrate our collaboration with Skull Tree Brewing in Casper. Brew for Thought is a red ale showcasing Cascade hops grown at the James Reeb Urban Farm in north Casper and brewed by Skull Tree Brewing.
Enjoy an evening of food, friends, and locally brewed beer with live music from Chad Lore and beer brewed and poured by Ty and Nicole of Skull Tree Brewing. Plus, yummy tapas created with love by Chef Maggie King using locally sourced ingredients. This event is also a great opportunity to catch up with all the work Food for Thought is doing to change the system for good.
There will be limited admission. Though we’re not selling tickets, we ask all attendees to pay what they can at the door (suggested donation: $20).
To RSVP ahead of time, email info@wyfftp.org or call 337-1703.
Get ready for Super Flea May 1-2
A Super Flea Market will take place the weekend of May 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building, sponsored by the Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC). Admission is $2.50, children under 12 are free. Vendors will offer a variety of new and used items, food items, and new vendors have joined the show! There should be something for everyone! Please plan to attend and support the local club.
Funds raised at the Super Flea are used to support WY museums and other local non-profit organizations.
The CACC welcomes new members. Monthly meetings are scheduled to resume starting May 20 (Thursday) at the Casper Senior Center at 7 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend.
Any person interested in vintage items, restoration, collectibles of any kind, “history of the past”, or assisting with club sponsored shows is invited to join.
The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.
Wyoming throws for sale
PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100 percent cotton 4-foot by 6-foot throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. They are a perfect Mother’s Day, Father's Day, graduation and wedding gift. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 259-3350.
Cruizin' with the Oldies returns
The Oil Capitol Auto Club is finalizing plans for the “Cruizin’ with the Oldies” Memorial Weekend car shows May 28, 29, and 30, 2021. The show welcomes entries of all types of vehicles -- classics, muscle cars, antiques, street rods, imports and trucks.
Early registration by mail is underway now. Additional registration the weekend of the event will be at the Skelly service station across from Yellowstone Garage. Registration hours are Friday, May 28 from 2 to 6 p.m., then again on Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no registration on Sunday.
The weekend begins Friday, May 28, with three special shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These are hosted by Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Co., for all vehicles manufactured under the Chrysler banner, and all imports at Honda of Casper. The public is welcome to come out and vote for their favorites.
On Saturday in and around the Yellowstone Garage, the historic Old Yellowstone District will welcome participants and their cars displayed on the streets. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday is the 20th anniversary edition of the car show at a new location, Antelope Park in Bar Nunn. This will offer attendees access to a grassy park and some limited shade. There is no admission charge for spectators and there will be music and food vendors available. Due to the change in location, vehicles are limited to a maximum of to a maximum of 250. For this reason participants should register early. For those with several vehicles, please limit entries to no more than three so as many participants as possible can take part.
The registration and current schedule are available on the OCAC web site: http://cruizinwiththeoldies.com. For further information call Mark Pitts, event coordinator, (307) 337-6179 or email caspercarclub@ocac.cc.
CNFR back in June
The College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) is returning to Casper, Wyoming from June 13 to 19, 2021 and will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center.
The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, CNFR welcomes 400 of the top collegiate rodeo athletes to compete in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying. To qualify for CNFR, competitors must rank in the top three for their event, while the top two men’s and women’s teams from NIRA’s 11 regions also qualify.
Season tickets are available for purchase on Friday, April 23, while individual tickets go on sale May 7. All tickets are available online at FordWyomingCenter.com.
For more information about CNFR, visit CNFR.com. To plan your trip to Casper, check out VisitCasper.com.