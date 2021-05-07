Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Casper PRAYSwalk May 22

Calling all women who enjoy praying and socializing with other Christian women! You are invited to participate in Stonecroft-Casper/Vital Network PRAYSWALK 2021 and Picnic. Reach out to our community by walking in small groups and praying for the people, leadership, workers, services, churches, and businesses of Casper -- and get some extra exercise, too.

Meet at 10:30 a.m. on May 22, at City Park, on the corner of 7th and Center Streets. We will walk for an hour, then return to City Park for a picnic and share our experiences on the PRAYSWALK. Please bring your walking shoes, water, a brown bag lunch, and a lawn chair. If you are not able to walk, you are still welcome to join the picnic lunch and networking at 11:30 a.m.

Casper Vital Network is a non-denominational Christian group, meeting every woman “where she is, as she is.” For more information, call Julie at 235-8848.

UU sets May services, June 6 in person