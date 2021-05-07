Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Casper PRAYSwalk May 22
Calling all women who enjoy praying and socializing with other Christian women! You are invited to participate in Stonecroft-Casper/Vital Network PRAYSWALK 2021 and Picnic. Reach out to our community by walking in small groups and praying for the people, leadership, workers, services, churches, and businesses of Casper -- and get some extra exercise, too.
Meet at 10:30 a.m. on May 22, at City Park, on the corner of 7th and Center Streets. We will walk for an hour, then return to City Park for a picnic and share our experiences on the PRAYSWALK. Please bring your walking shoes, water, a brown bag lunch, and a lawn chair. If you are not able to walk, you are still welcome to join the picnic lunch and networking at 11:30 a.m.
Casper Vital Network is a non-denominational Christian group, meeting every woman “where she is, as she is.” For more information, call Julie at 235-8848.
UU sets May services, June 6 in person
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services and most events are currently online: visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for how to attend.
On May 9, Reverend Leslie Kee will continue on the May worship theme “Trust.” On May 16, guest speaker Elizabeth Hill will explore the theme of “Trust” from the perspective of a professional psychologist. The May 23 service will include a viewing of the TED Talk “How to build (and rebuild) trust” by Frances Frei, followed by a discussion facilitated by Cindy Wright and Gary Mitchell. On May 30, Reverend Leslie Kee will lead a special Memorial Day service. On June 6, UU Casper is planning it’s first “dual” Sunday service, where folks may attend in person or on Zoom, and Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the June worship theme of “freedom.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 am.
UU Casper recently donated $300 to Joshua’s Storehouse, and encourages everyone to attend the Joshua’s Storehouse “First Days of Summer” Block Party on Saturday, May 22, from noon to 6 p.m., at 334 S Wolcott. Go to upcoming events at joshuasstorehouse.org for more information or to donate.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Food for Thought needs summer associates
Wyoming Food for Thought Project invites those 18 and over interested in serving as a summer associate with AmeriCorps VISTA to apply today.
Summer Associates serve 8, 9 or 10 weeks in the summer, earn a living allowance, and qualify for an education award upon completion of their service.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project has positions available for enthusiastic, creative, independent individuals age 18 to 98, interested in getting their hands dirty, working on local food solutions, and having an awesome summer. Summer Associates will assist in food rescue, urban farming, youth programs, and more.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project is an independent local grassroots organization dedicated to creating a local food system where everyone has good healthy food to eat, all the time.
Interested applicants should email info@wyfftp.org or call (307) 337-1703 for a link to apply.