Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Chamber banquet to October

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its decision to reschedule its 117th Annual Awards Banquet presented by Black Hills Energy and the Excellence in the Workplace Workshop. The dinner is rescheduled for October 14, 2020 and the workshop is scheduled October 15, 2020.

If you have ordered tickets for the original date, those tickets will be honored for October 14 and October 15. If you are unable to make the new date, a full refund will be given.

For the latest information on the Annual Dinner, Excellence in the Workplace Workshop, or any other information, please visit www.casperwyoming.org.

