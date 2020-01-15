Town Crier: This Just In

Friday dinner at Elks
Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge is chicken cordon bleu and fixings, starting at 6 p.m. Cost $10 per person, no discount for children. One trip only. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.
Wreath retirement Saturday
The Wreaths Across America committee and Natrona County Republican Women thank the community for its wonderful support of the grave decorating at cemeteries in December. Now, help is needed at 10 a.m. on Saturday to retire (pick up) the wreaths that were laid in December at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. Those who assist are invited to recycle or re-purpose the wreaths they pick up, or otherwise dispose of them.
Dance at the Eagles Saturday
Come dance to the music provided by DJ Bill Sheeley from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Eagles Lodge. Admission is $6 for ages 15 and older. There may be potluck snacks served after 8 and door prize drawings after 9:15. Come have fun and it’s good exercise too.
Job fair at Events Center
Do you have great people skills and want to work at the most exciting place in Casper? The Events Center is seeking customer service-oriented individuals with a strong work ethic and flexible schedules to join the team. The Casper Events Center is hiring for a variety of part-time positions and will be hosting a Job Fair open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 27.
Attendees can fill out applications upon arrival and interviews will be available for the following positions: Guest Services Attendants, Entry Level Security, Stagehands, Ticket Office Representatives, Custodial Maintenance Workers and Food Service Workers.
The Casper Events Center is owned by the City of Casper and managed by Spectra Venue Management.
NARFE Jan. 28
Casper Chapter #358 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) will have a business meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at noon. The meeting and lunch will be held in the meeting room at the Casper Senior Center at 1831 East 4th Street, Casper. The guest speaker will be Jan Daugaard, executive director for the Wyoming Chapter of the American Red Cross. She will be making a presentation on the Red Cross activities locally, as well as nationally and internationally.
Taste of Trails Feb. 8
Casper Nordic Club is hosting its second annual Taste of Trails from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Scandinavian food will be served at three stops along the beautiful nordic trails. Snowshoers are welcome as well as cross country skiers. Only 150 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $30 adults, $10 kids under 12; Nordic Club member tickets are $25. Purchase tickets at Mountain Sports, Zeelos, 42 Degrees North, Gear Up or The Nordic Trail Center, or by calling Tori at 259-9299.
Exciting series of Buddhist classes
American Buddhist Monk, Gen Kelsang Rinzin will be teaching a series of classes based upon the Buddhist poems, “Eight Verses of Training the Mind.” Teachings will will include improving relationships, learning to love purely, understanding positive and negative emotions and much more. Classes will be held the first and third Thursdays of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. February 4 to June 6. You are welcome to attend all, or as many classes as you can make. Class is held at Theraexpressions Meditation, 351 South Beach St, Suite 3.
Anyone of any religion or no religion is welcome. There will be a guided meditation, the teaching and a Q&A. A $15 donation is requested. Questions, call 970-482-7613.
SME offers scholarships to high school seniors
The Central Wyoming Section of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) is offering several $1500 scholarships to current high school seniors in Natrona, Converse, Johnson and Sheridan counties. Applicants must have a 3.0 GPA, with an intent to follow a college course of study and career goals which could potentially be applied to the mining industry. These may include a physical science (examples: geology, chemistry, physics), engineering or math. Applicants will also be required to provide transcripts and write a short essay on a specified subject. Applications or further information can be requested by emailing to the attention of Bernard Bonifas at smecasper@gmail.com. Applications are due April 5, 2020 and will be awarded in early May.
Night to Shine Prom Feb. 7
Highland Park Community Church will serve as one of the churches around the world registered to host Night to Shine 2020, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
The event will be hosted through local churches across the globe simultaneously on Friday, February 7. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Highland Park is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that is uniting churches of different denominations all over the world with the common goal of celebrating people with special needs.
Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors and a dance floor, all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Highland Park in Casper, visit www.hpcc.church.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: http://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/.