Town Crier: This Just In

Friday dinner at Elks

Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge is chicken cordon bleu and fixings, starting at 6 p.m. Cost $10 per person, no discount for children. One trip only. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.

Wreath retirement Saturday

The Wreaths Across America committee and Natrona County Republican Women thank the community for its wonderful support of the grave decorating at cemeteries in December. Now, help is needed at 10 a.m. on Saturday to retire (pick up) the wreaths that were laid in December at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. Those who assist are invited to recycle or re-purpose the wreaths they pick up, or otherwise dispose of them.

Dance at the Eagles Saturday

Come dance to the music provided by DJ Bill Sheeley from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Eagles Lodge. Admission is $6 for ages 15 and older. There may be potluck snacks served after 8 and door prize drawings after 9:15. Come have fun and it’s good exercise too.

Job fair at Events Center