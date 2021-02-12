Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Rotary hears about airport
On Monday, Feb. 15, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Glenn Januska, director of the Casper/Natrona County Airport, as presenter at its noon meeting. The program will be via Zoom. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend. Januska attended Southern Illinois University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management. After college he completed an internship with the Dane County Regional Airport (Madison, Wisconsin) prior to accepting a position as assistant airport director at Austin Straubel International Airport (Green Bay, Wisconsin). After four years in Green Bay, Januska became manager of the Waukesha County Airport (Waukesha, Wisconsin), a position he held for eight years prior to becoming the director of the Sioux Gateway Airport (Sioux City, Iowa) in December 2000. He also served as an associate professor for Southern Illinois University, holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Marquette University, and served as councilman for the City of Casper.
Reverse Raffle & Auction May 22
You have an opportunity to celebrate So Much Good in our community and help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the annual Reverse Raffle & Auction to be held on Saturday, May 22, at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center).
The annual Reverse Raffle & Auction features the opportunity to bid during a live auction on exciting, one-of-a-kind experiences, home and outdoor living packages, and more. In addition, a silent auction will include a variety of items including art, collectibles, and entertainment. Each ticket holder has a chance to win $5,000 cash.
A specific area of support this year is geared toward programs to help teens thrive and succeed in school and once they graduate. With each $250 donated, you will have a chance to win a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 truck donated by E & F Towing and Transport with upgraded enhancements by Sonny’s RV and Truck Outfitter.
Reserve tickets or a table online www.bgccw.org/somuchgood or by calling 235-4079. Tickets are $125 each or become a table sponsor for $1,000 (includes 8 tickets, company name in auction catalogue and displayed at event). Upgrade to VIP status for an additional $1,000/table.
Proceeds support operations of the 10 sites in four counties and the thousands of youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.
Register for girls JO fast pitch
Girls age 8-18 years may register for the Junior Olympic Fast Pitch Softball League through May 8, 2021, online or in person at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. Divisions offered for 8 years and under, 10 years and under, 12 years and under, 14 years and under and 18 years and under.
The registration fee is $60 per player. There is a $10 discounted fee for everyone registering at Bush-Wells Sporting Goods on Saturday, April 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bush-Wells Sporting Goods is located at the corner of 5th and Center Streets.
No prior playing experience is required. Players will need to have their own softball gloves. Practices for the league will get underway in May with games beginning June 7 at North Casper Softball Complex. League games and the league ending tournament will be scheduled weeknights in the evenings through mid-July.
Additional information is available at the Casper Recreation Center, 235-8383 or on the website, www.crlasports.com.