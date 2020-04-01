Town Crier: This Just In

Memorial Day car show canceled
You have free articles remaining.
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) has canceled the 2020 “Cruizin’ with the Oldies” car show that was scheduled for May 24, 2020, at the fairgrounds. This was done after the OCAC board of directors met and gave careful consideration to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 20th Anniversary car show will be held on Memorial Day weekend in 2021. They look forward to a superb event and weekend packed with a variety of activities.
OSL online worship
Please join Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church online worship for both Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 and Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. You may access these upcoming worship services online at www.oslwyo.org and facebook.com/osl.casper. Thank you, God bless you, and stay well!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!