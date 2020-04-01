Town Crier: This Just In

Memorial Day car show canceled

The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) has canceled the 2020 “Cruizin’ with the Oldies” car show that was scheduled for May 24, 2020, at the fairgrounds. This was done after the OCAC board of directors met and gave careful consideration to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 20th Anniversary car show will be held on Memorial Day weekend in 2021. They look forward to a superb event and weekend packed with a variety of activities.