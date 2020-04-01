You are the owner of this article.
Town Crier: This Just In
Memorial Day car show canceled

The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) has canceled the 2020 “Cruizin’ with the Oldies” car show that was scheduled for May 24, 2020, at the fairgrounds. This was done after the OCAC board of directors met and gave careful consideration to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 20th Anniversary car show will be held on Memorial Day weekend in 2021. They look forward to a superb event and weekend packed with a variety of activities.

OSL online worship

Please join Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church online worship for both Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 and Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. You may access these upcoming worship services online at www.oslwyo.org and facebook.com/osl.casper. Thank you, God bless you, and stay well!

Announcements

Book-ins

Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.

Announcements

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 20 through March 24, 2020. Along with the inmates’ …

Announcements

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 25 and 26, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are …

