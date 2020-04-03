You are the owner of this article.
Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Toastmaster meetings canceled

The three Toastmaster Clubs in Casper, Morning Tour, Pioneer and Pathfinder, are canceling their meetings until further notice due to the coronavirus. They are hoping to set up online meetings in Zoom until they can start their meetings again, and they will post information in the Town Crier.

Lemonade Day canceled

The group regrets to announce that due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 across the state and nation, Lemonade Day 2020 has been cancelled. The generosity of the sponsors is not taken lightly as they understand the immense amount of support and effort that has gone into making Lemonade Day a treasured and memorable part of the Casper community these last few years. They look forward to coming together for this event at a more suitable time, in a climate that will better serve both participants and sponsors. Your health and safety is the primary concern on all fronts, therefore at this time they will redirect their efforts toward what the current environment truly needs: for everyone to look out for one another.

