Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Reserve for Nic dinner by Friday
The Nicolaysen Art Museum is hosting an exclusive dinner experience, Dalí After Dark, on May 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase before this Friday, May 7, 2021, by 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $75 per person or $150 per couple. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can contact the Nicolaysen Art Museum at 235-5247 or by inquiring in person at the museum's front desk.
The unique dinner is inspired by the surrealist artist, Salvador Dalí. The night will include a progressive dinner catered by Silver Fox Steakhouse, which is influenced by Les Diners De Gala cookbook by Salvador Dalí. The event will also include Dalí-inspired activities.
The event is prompted by the Nicolaysen Art Museum's current exhibit, The Delightful World of Dalí, which features several pieces from the Nicolaysen's permanent collection by Salvador Dalí. The Delightful World of Dalí is currently open and will officially be closed to the public on May 14 before the Dalí After Dark.
The Nicolaysen Art Museum would like to thank all of our sponsors for this event.
Please consider donating to help support the Nicolaysen Art Museum to continue its mission and vision by visiting thenic.org/donate. For more details about the museum and its programs, visit the Nic's website (thenic.org), Facebook page (facebook.com/nicartmuseum), or follow @nicartmuseum on Instagram.
Trails center open seven days a week
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is moving to new operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week beginning Sunday.
In addition to the new operating hours, a variety of education and interpretive programs and special events will be offered daily for the next several months. Experience living history programs about blacksmithing, Native American culture and art, the fur trade, music and much more.
All events are free. For more information, contact the Trails Center at 307-261-7700. A list of events can be found on the Trails Center website at: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.
The Trails Center commemorates Native American history, early explorers, and the travel corridor of the Oregon, Mormon, California, and Pony Express trails, as well as the Bridger and Bozeman trails through hands-on, interactive exhibits, multi-media programs, and virtual education opportunities.
BLM invites the public to visit the Trails Center and reimagine your public lands by growing a larger appreciation of our nation’s heritage and historic trails.
Republican women meet May 11
Natrona County Republican Women's meeting for May will be at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, at the Ramkota. It is the second part of the 2021 Legislative update. The speakers will be a mix of Natrona County Senators & Legislators. We split it up between two meetings to allow more time for our elected officials to speak as well as time for questions. May's meeting will also be in the evening to allow more members to participate.
Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due by Friday, May 7, by 6 p.m., please. Space is limited to 40 to 55 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican. Men are always welcome.
When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women! Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door.
Please when possible practice social distancing and masks are suggested but are not required.
Parkinson's support May 11
Please join us for the Parkinson's Support Group Meeting on Tuesday, May, 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Therapy Building, 2546 E 2nd Street, Building #500. Although there are many differences -- in age, in symptoms, in ethnicity and in attitude -- there are many similarities in the experience of being diagnosed and living with this condition. People in support groups usually stay well-informed on the newest and best type of treatments. For questions and to RSVP, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri. We will maintain social distancing in our disinfected meeting room. We look forward to seeing you.
May at the planetarium
During May, the Casper Planetarium will show “The Secret of the Cardboard Rocket,” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15. Join two young explorers as their homemade rocket takes them on a tour of the solar system. 3D animation and a spectacular soundtrack by George Lucas’s Skywalker Sound make this a treat for all, but especially for 6- to 8-year-olds. On Saturday evenings at 7, see “Back to the Moon for Good,” a show about efforts to win the Google Lunar XPrize and open up the future of lunar exploration to private enterprise. (No show on May 29 for Memorial Weekend.)
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details, trailers, and the latest information on COVID-19 precautions in effect at the Planetarium.
State history trek open to all
The 67th annual Wyoming State Historical Society Trek will be hosted by the Crook County Historical Society the weekend of June 4. The agricultural, industrial, military and Native American history of the area will be featured throughout the weekend with visits to Sundance, Devils Tower, Hulett, Aladdin and Moorcroft, and an exclusive tour of the all-new Old Stoney Museum and Cultural Arts Center. Participants will travel via bus to these and other sites of interest. To learn more about the overall history of Crook County, there are several articles on the Society’s online encyclopedia, www.wyohistory.org.
Registration will include entrance fees, transportation and most meals. The event is open to everyone and promises to give attendees a behind the scenes look at some of the area’s unique history. For registration details and a list of accommodations, please contact Barbara Byrne, byrnco@rangeweb.net, or call 307-283-3535, or email society headquarters at linda@wyshs.org. Registration forms can also be downloaded at www.wyshs.org, and are due no later than May 15.
Free Natrona County preparedness workshop
A preparedness workshop will be held on May 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, at 3931 West 45th St. The event is free and open to the public.
Booths will feature information on 72-hour emergency survival kits, employment, self-reliance, addiction recovery, internet security, food storage, disaster relief resources, personal safety, and fire safety. There will be classes on disaster preparedness, food storage, personal safety, and spiritual preparedness.
The keynote speakers will be Scott Cotton, UW Extension Educator/Disaster Education Specialist, and Kim Austin, regional manager of Self-Reliance Services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Elks golf tourney May 22
Elks Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m., at Casper Municipal Golf Course. Format is 2-person best ball scramble, $70 per person, $10 mulligans for a 50/50 drawing. Dinner and prizes at the lodge afterwards for all participants. Must be present to win. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Summer sports at BGCCW
Keep your kids active this summer with sports opportunities at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Youngsters can have their turn at the plate with t-ball and coach pitch baseball. The league is for children ages 5 to 8. Games and practices will be held in one hour increments between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., at the Soccer Complex across the street from the Boys & Girls Club. The season is scheduled to run June 14 to July 29, 2021. Registration deadline is June 3. All participants must be a member of the Boys & Girls Club. Registration fee is $30 plus $10 membership fee (if applicable).
Older youth and adult can get some play on the hardwoods with summer hoops. There is a youth division for those entering grades 6 to 12 and an adult’s division for those who are ages 18 and above and have already graduated high school. The season is scheduled for June 14 to Aug. 16, 2021, with the deadline to sign up May 28. Youth must be a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Registration fee for youth division is $30, for adults is $35.
Registration forms for all sports are available at bgccw.org/sports or at the main club, 1701 East K Street.
For more information, contact Jake at 235-5694, ext. 3 or jwilson@bgccw.org.
First Saturday study
The Bible uses many words with significant theological meanings, such as grace, justification, judgment, sanctification and more. The First Saturday study on June 5 will explore the meaning of several important words that explain the nature of Christianity from scripture. This is an interactive study inviting anyone with questions to come. The study starts at 9 a.m., and refreshments are served. We meet at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Elks fishing derby June 18-20
Elk's Fishing Derby is at Alcova June 18-20, west side, first shelter past the marina. Tickets are $30. The fun starts at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 18, and ends at noon on June 20. Tickets must be purchased by noon on Saturday, June 19, to participate in the derby. Friday night dinner menu is TBD, cost is $15. Saturday night dinner is included in the derby ticket. If you don't participate in the derby and just want to come and eat, the cost will be $15. Please bring a covered dish to share. Kids 12 and under are $10, which includes hot dogs. Rules and more information will be at the Casper Elks Lodge and in the Summer Corral. Members and guest only please. For more information, call 234-4839.
Register for preschool
Head Start/Early Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year. It is a quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. For more information, call 577-1864.