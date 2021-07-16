Town Crier: This Just In

Troopers free performance July 25

Troopers will be offering a free performance Sunday, July 25, 7 p.m., at NCHS Stadium. They will be featuring their newly completed show, “Unleashed.” The corps has been in Casper since July 1 practicing at Casper College field, NCHS field, and the KWHS soccer field. This year the corps is being housed at the Casper College dorms and using their food truck. After hibernating for a year due to COVID, the corps enters this season ready to perform all-new music plus a few fan favorites. They will leave the following day first performing in Cody, experiencing Yellowstone National Park, then on with the rest of their tour. Drums Along the Rockies will take place in Cheyenne this year where the corps will also march in the Cheyenne parade. All rehearsals are free and open to the public.