Town Crier: This Just In

Free day at the fort

On Saturday, June 19, Fort Caspar Museum will be hosting a free admission day brought to you by the Fort Caspar Museum Association. This event is a celebration to kick off plans to expand the Museum’s gallery space to allow for an exhibition featuring the History of Downtown Casper.

The museum has recently acquired some amazing items from Casper’s past: a portion of downtown’s iconic Tripeny Drug Store; the neon sign from Terrells’ shoe store; and the memorable “Man in the Barrel” water fountain from in front of Harry Yesness’ fine men’s clothing store.

Join us for the free day on June 19, or drop in any day that works best for you. While you are here, see a preview display of the “Man in the Barrel” fountain, the Terrells’ sign, and more gems from Casper’s history in a temporary exhibit in the museum’s lobby. Learn about the exciting plans to expand the Museum, enjoy our current exhibits, and explore the fort buildings.