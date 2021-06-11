Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Free day at the fort
On Saturday, June 19, Fort Caspar Museum will be hosting a free admission day brought to you by the Fort Caspar Museum Association. This event is a celebration to kick off plans to expand the Museum’s gallery space to allow for an exhibition featuring the History of Downtown Casper.
The museum has recently acquired some amazing items from Casper’s past: a portion of downtown’s iconic Tripeny Drug Store; the neon sign from Terrells’ shoe store; and the memorable “Man in the Barrel” water fountain from in front of Harry Yesness’ fine men’s clothing store.
Join us for the free day on June 19, or drop in any day that works best for you. While you are here, see a preview display of the “Man in the Barrel” fountain, the Terrells’ sign, and more gems from Casper’s history in a temporary exhibit in the museum’s lobby. Learn about the exciting plans to expand the Museum, enjoy our current exhibits, and explore the fort buildings.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; the fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and teens, and it’s always free for children 12 and under and FCMA members. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming; our phone number is 235-8462; and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.
High school equivalency orientation June 29
The Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College will offer three orientation sessions Tuesday, June 29 at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate.
The service is free and open to the public. The High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math.
“The orientation session is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. In addition, the Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
Those who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $606 a week compared to $749 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $7,436 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for the third quarter of 2019.
In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the CALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Those wishing to attend one of the three orientation sessions June 29 are asked to RSVP by Monday, June 28, 2021. Those interested can make reservations can be made online at caspercollege.edu/alc/hse or by calling 268-2230.