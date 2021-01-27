Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Photographers meet Feb. 1
The next meeting of the Casper Photography Association will be at 7:15 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 1, at the Casper Adventist Church, 2625 Casper Mountain Road. All attending will need masks and to practice social distancing. The program will be the group's Christmas slide show.
Decisions will be made on a new challenge, possible field trips and sign ups for refreshments, programs, and board meetings. Pete and Marlene Ashbaugh will provide individually wrapped refreshments at the February meeting.
Drive-thru family game night Feb. 19
The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center invites the community to the 6th annual Free Family Game Night, The Game of Life: COVID Drive-Thru Edition from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 19, on the NOWCAP Campus, 345 N. Walsh Dr.
Each family will leave with one new board game, as well as a recipe to create dinner, an art project and other family-focused activities to enjoy all year, promoting strong families and healthy youth. The event is completely free.
Participants will enter through the south entrance of the campus between the NOWCAP and Parents As Teachers buildings, drive around the Parents As Teachers building where they will receive their bag, and exit through the north entrance between the Parents As Teachers and Kids Works East buildings.
For more information, call Shannon Decker at 233-4276 or email sdecker@mercercasper.com.
The event is made possibly by The Child Protection Team, Youth Empowerment Council, Mercer Family Resource Center, the Nic, Parents As Teachers, Casper-Natrona County Health Department, Cent$ible Nutrition, Salon Centric and the generous community for donating board games.
UU services, events online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Visit the "Attend an Online Service," tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend services and other online events.
On Jan. 31, the Casper community will join the UU congregation of Laramie for a joint interactive service “Rabbit v Duck: Overcoming Differences,” led by Ken Chestek of UU Laramie.
On Feb. 7, Rev. Leslie Kee will introduce the February worship theme “Compassion.”
On Feb. 14, a multi-Wyoming/Colorado UU congregational service, “Hope and Love on the High Plains,” will be held, led by Rev. Leslie Kee, Rev. Hannah Villnave of Cheyenne, and Rev. Aaron Norris of Greeley, Colorado.
On Feb. 21, Stuart Mackenzie and Athne Machdane present “The Essence of Compassion,” exploring the neuroscience of compassion and participate in a guided Tonglen meditation.
On Feb. 28, Cindy Wright will lead a discussion forum service on the February worship theme, “Compassion.”
On March 7, Rev. Leslie Kee will introduce the March worship theme, “Soul Work.”
A special earth-centered service “Completion and Releasing Ritual,” will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 6, providing an opportunity for each participant to release the past to reclaim the power of their voice, making room for their vision and creation of their future.
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
The next UU Casper Freethinkers online discussion will be at 1 p.m., on Feb. 13, and will explore the topic of “Skepticism.”
Providing an opportunity to explore science, technology, culture, and our changing world, the next monthly UU Casper Lunch With TED will be held online at noon on Sunday, Jan. 31, when viewing and discussion of the TEDx Talk “How to Think, Not What to Think” by Jesse Richardson, takes place.
The February Lunch With TED will be held online at noon on Sunday, Feb. 28, with the TEDx Talk “Demystifying Gender in Indian Culture,” by Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.