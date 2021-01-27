Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Photographers meet Feb. 1

The next meeting of the Casper Photography Association will be at 7:15 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 1, at the Casper Adventist Church, 2625 Casper Mountain Road. All attending will need masks and to practice social distancing. The program will be the group's Christmas slide show.

Decisions will be made on a new challenge, possible field trips and sign ups for refreshments, programs, and board meetings. Pete and Marlene Ashbaugh will provide individually wrapped refreshments at the February meeting.

Drive-thru family game night Feb. 19

The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center invites the community to the 6th annual Free Family Game Night, The Game of Life: COVID Drive-Thru Edition from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 19, on the NOWCAP Campus, 345 N. Walsh Dr.

Each family will leave with one new board game, as well as a recipe to create dinner, an art project and other family-focused activities to enjoy all year, promoting strong families and healthy youth. The event is completely free.