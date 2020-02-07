Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women's meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting; 8 p.m, 342 E. K, ste. 352; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Suicide prevention help
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force is offering free classes throughout the year for the general public at the Natrona County Library. These classes are based on best practices and they are the current standard in suicide prevention. They are called “QPR” (Question, Persuade, Refer).
Classes for February are scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 13, from noon to 1 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Both classes are held in the Crawford room of the library (307 E 2nd St.). Pre-registration is not necessary and all are welcome.
The task force also provides support groups for people who have lost a loved one or special person to suicide. Groups are facilitated by experienced members of the task force that have also lost someone to suicide. They are held at 1032 E. 1st Street on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
For people that have attempted or are considering suicide, a new support group is also available. For more information call Dee at 406-930-1099.
For local information on suicide prevention call the task force at 307-233-4277. If you are in crisis, please call 911.
Tween Monday
String theory is the theoretical framework in physics in which the point-like particles of particle physics are replaced by one-dimensional objects called strings. String Art is not nearly as complicated, and far more fun to grasp. The Natrona County Library will host a fun, not-at-all-to-do-with-physics craft program for students in grades 4 to 6 at 4 p.m. on Monday, February 10, in the Crawford Room. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
FamilySearch Workshop
In your quest to discover your family history it might be time to take another look at FamilySearch’s online offerings. The genealogy giant’s free online databases of digitized historical documents have now surpassed 2 billion images of genealogy records with millions more being added weekly from countries around the world. The free genealogy records include censuses, birth, marriage, death, court, immigration and other document types that are invaluable for individuals to make personal family history discoveries and connections. Join the Natrona County Library to learn about using the free genealogical website, FamilySearch.org, in three parts. This group will be using the computers at the library to set up your own account and then begin searching records for your own family.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Let’s Begin: Setting up your free account and an introduction to using familysearch.org
Tuesday, March 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.;Finding records/sources using the index to search records.
Tuesday, April 14, from 5:50 to 7 p.m. Finding elusive records/sources that do not have indexes.
Attend one or all of the programs; it is not necessary for you to attend the first in the series in order to attend the others. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Never Too Old Book Club
A discussion of the first book in a witty, suspenseful new series about a brilliant crime-solving duo: the teen descendants of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson, “A Study in Charlotte,” by Brittany Cavallaro, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at Metro Coffee Co. The Never Too Old Book Club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, discusses young adult literature with adult appeal. The group is open to both teens and adults, with parent-teen pairs especially encouraged. Stop by the library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month's book. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Cricut Project with hearts
Fill your walls (or the walls of your loved ones) with romantic and heart-filled decorations this Valentine’s Day. Join at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, in the Creation Station for a fun craft program. Using the Cricut machine, this group will be cutting paper to make 3D elements to adorn a “love”ly wall hanging. Sign up at bit.ly/cricutLIITA. Limit of 15 adult participants. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
After school at the library
Won’t chew be mine? No matter your relationship status, it’s safe to say that everyone can agree on one thing: Valentine’s Day is great because of all the candy. And who doesn’t love candy — like bubblegum --that’s in it for the long haul? Join the Natrona County Library for this fun and tasty craft for students in grades K–6 at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, February 12, in the Crawford Room. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Harry Potter Escape Room
Your Hogwarts letter has finally arrived! Come join us at the Library to try your hand at solving clues to escape Professor Vector's detention and make it out of Hogwarts alive. Join the Natrona County Library in the Barbara Bush Room for this very special Harry Potter escape room experience on one of the following dates and times (reservations are every 40 minutes):
February 13, Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m.; February 14, Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.; February 15, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.
Groups of up to five can reserve a spot, and kids who can read are welcome to join in on the fun with a parent. Reservations are required. Call 577-7323 to reserve your spot or visit the website to get more information.
Cash for college workshop Feb. 13
The “Cash for College Financial Aid Workshop” will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center. Attendees need to check-in at the Chapman Lobby in the Nolte Gateway Center, where they will be directed to the workshop.
The free workshop is designed to help current and future college students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, necessary to apply for federal student aid. “We will have experts on hand from the financial aid office and various other campus partners to assist students with all things financial aid including FAFSA filing, scholarship applications, verifications and financial aid appeals,” said Shelby Garner, enrollment services specialist at Casper College.
Students planning to attend the workshop will need to bring their 2018 federal tax information or tax returns including IRS W-2 information for them and their spouse if they are married, and for their parents if they are a dependent student.
Those unable to attend the event, or who need additional assistance, can receive a one-on-one appointment to meet with a financial aid office representative Feb. 13, by calling enrollment services at 268-2323.
According to the United States Department of Education, completing and submitting the FAFSA gives students access to the largest source of financial aid to pay for college or career school.
The Nolte Gateway Center is located on the Casper College campus.
4Teens @4
The Natrona County Library will host a fun and challenging technology program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, in the Creation Station. Teens can try their hand at controlling and navigating the Library’s very own robotic Sphero through mazes and obstacles. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Books on Tap Book Club
The Natrona County Library's Books on Tap Book Club will meet to discuss "The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border,” by Francisco Cantú at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at Backwards Distillery. Stop by the library's second floor desk to register and pick up your free copy of the book. Ages 21+. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Adult Coloring Club
Stop by the Natrona County Library's Crawford Room anytime between 2 and 5 p.m. on Friday, February 14, for Adult Coloring Club. Coloring books and pages will be available for you to turn into works of art. Colored pencils, pens, crayons and markers will also be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends, and enjoy the afternoon. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Afternoon Book Club
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Metro Coffee Co. Teens will discuss “The Alchemyst: The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel” by Michael Scott. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Teens receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Church is moving
First Baptist Church of Casper is moving. After more than 100 years, the church will move to what was formerly the First Presbyterian Church at 804 S. Wolcott. The church name will change to City Park Church. Services begin in the new location on February 23 at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.