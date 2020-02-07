Town Crier: This Just In

The task force also provides support groups for people who have lost a loved one or special person to suicide. Groups are facilitated by experienced members of the task force that have also lost someone to suicide. They are held at 1032 E. 1st Street on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

For people that have attempted or are considering suicide, a new support group is also available. For more information call Dee at 406-930-1099.

For local information on suicide prevention call the task force at 307-233-4277. If you are in crisis, please call 911.

Tween Monday

String theory is the theoretical framework in physics in which the point-like particles of particle physics are replaced by one-dimensional objects called strings. String Art is not nearly as complicated, and far more fun to grasp. The Natrona County Library will host a fun, not-at-all-to-do-with-physics craft program for students in grades 4 to 6 at 4 p.m. on Monday, February 10, in the Crawford Room. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

FamilySearch Workshop