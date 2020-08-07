Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Methodist thrift adds to sale
It’s continuing, here comes the next category of our huge sale. The United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 E. 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, is blowing out the stops to offer reasonably priced new and gently used items. In addition to the 50 percent off on glass and plus sizes, now you can add all short sleeve tops! We have such a nice variety of men’s, women’s, and children’s warm weather shirts. Our warm temperatures require a cooler wardrobe, so come see how you can jazz up your wardrobe.
Pack your mask, grab a friend, and come see us Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. What you spend goes directly to our community as all proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith. Many of our neighbors appreciate your support.
Rotary hears strategic plan Monday
On Monday, August 10, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Mike Lougee as presenter at its noon meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn.. Mike will discuss the strategic plan the Rotary Club of Casper has been working on for the last year or more. This is a dynamic plan for the club. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Mike has been associated with State Farm since 1996. As a State Farm agent, he earned Legion of Honor distinction and is an Ambassador Travel Qualifier. Mike is a University of Wyoming alum, and has been active on the Rotary Club Board of Directors, as well as being a member of the Chamber of Commerce.
Junk in the Trunk Aug. 22
The P.E.O. Chapters of Casper would like to invite you to a "Junk in the Trunk" sale on Saturday, August 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We can be found at the south end of the parking lot of Sunrise Shopping Center. We will be parked with our trunks open and asking that you travel the circle of trunks in a clockwise rotation. Most of the items will be by donation and some by price tags, but all the items you purchase will be a donation to the P.E.O. projects which will help with the education of Women. Our letters stand for Philanthropic Educational Organization and all donations will help support women in their education pursuits through loans, grants and scholarships and our support of Cottey College.
Community prayer set Aug. 25
The community is invited to a time of prayer for the Adult & Teen Challenge Wyoming (ATCWYO) ministry, for students and teachers as we reopen our schools, and for the Covid 19 world crisis.
ATCWYO, a ministry of Teen Challenge USA, is a faith-based program providing freedom from addictions and life controlling issues that have a negative impact. A residential center for women over 18, which will also welcome women with pre-school age children, is slated to open near Casper in 2021.
This first monthly prayer meeting will be held August 25, at Restoration Church, 411 S Walsh Drive, 6:30 to 8 p.m. All are welcome to join us as we gather to pray. If you would like more information or how to join our prayer ministry, call 265-2152.
