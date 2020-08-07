Town Crier: This Just In

Mike has been associated with State Farm since 1996. As a State Farm agent, he earned Legion of Honor distinction and is an Ambassador Travel Qualifier. Mike is a University of Wyoming alum, and has been active on the Rotary Club Board of Directors, as well as being a member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Junk in the Trunk Aug. 22

The P.E.O. Chapters of Casper would like to invite you to a "Junk in the Trunk" sale on Saturday, August 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We can be found at the south end of the parking lot of Sunrise Shopping Center. We will be parked with our trunks open and asking that you travel the circle of trunks in a clockwise rotation. Most of the items will be by donation and some by price tags, but all the items you purchase will be a donation to the P.E.O. projects which will help with the education of Women. Our letters stand for Philanthropic Educational Organization and all donations will help support women in their education pursuits through loans, grants and scholarships and our support of Cottey College.