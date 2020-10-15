Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Preseason Hogadon passes on sale

The City of Casper’s Hogadon Basin Ski Area daytime pre-season passes are now on sale. Between now and December 1, snow enthusiasts can purchase their daytime season pass for $300, a savings of $150 for adults and $85 for youth 13-18 years of age.

Additionally, Hogadon Basin also offers a discounted family daytime season pass (two adults and two youth/child) for $1,000; an additional savings of $150-$200 over pre-season rates depending on skier ages. Additional children can be added to the pass for $100 each. As always, children under the age of 5 and adults over the age of 70 ski free.

Pre-season daytime passes can be purchased online at sinclairtix.com. Coronavirus safety measures and current opening plans may be found at www.hogadon.net.

Additional information on lift ticket prices, lodge rental, lessons, and conditions can be found at www.hogadon.net. The ski and road report for Hogadon Basin can also be reached by calling 235-8369.

Rotary hears about polio eradication