Town Crier: This Just In

Preseason Hogadon passes on sale
The City of Casper’s Hogadon Basin Ski Area daytime pre-season passes are now on sale. Between now and December 1, snow enthusiasts can purchase their daytime season pass for $300, a savings of $150 for adults and $85 for youth 13-18 years of age.
Additionally, Hogadon Basin also offers a discounted family daytime season pass (two adults and two youth/child) for $1,000; an additional savings of $150-$200 over pre-season rates depending on skier ages. Additional children can be added to the pass for $100 each. As always, children under the age of 5 and adults over the age of 70 ski free.
Pre-season daytime passes can be purchased online at sinclairtix.com. Coronavirus safety measures and current opening plans may be found at www.hogadon.net.
Additional information on lift ticket prices, lodge rental, lessons, and conditions can be found at www.hogadon.net. The ski and road report for Hogadon Basin can also be reached by calling 235-8369.
Rotary hears about polio eradication
On Monday, October 19, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Craig Needham, a founding partner with the firm of Needham Kepner & Fish, LLP, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. He will discuss Rotary’s efforts to rid the world of polio. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
He mission to eradicate polio is personal for Craig Needham, as he shares the amazing and inspirational story of his mother, Jane Boyle Needham, who was diagnosed with polio at the age of 29 and who lived in an iron lung for 13 years.
Born in Palo Alto, California, Needham graduated from Bellarmine College Prep, Santa Clara University, and Hastings College of Law. After working for a plaintiff’s trial law firm in San Francisco for three years he started his own firm there, eventually moving to San Jose. He has received numerous honors including induction into the American Board of Trial Advocates and being named Lawyer of the Year by an impressive number of organizations.
A cycling enthusiast, Craig’s biking adventures have included a 4,200 mile ride across North America, a trek through the French and Italian Alps, and a 2,500 mile ride from El Paso, Texas to Jasper, Alberta, Canada, raising money in each for the Children’s Skin Disease Foundation.
Oil painting exhibition at CC
"Justin Hayward: Inspired by Nature," is open for exhibit in the Goodstein Visual Arts Gallery at Casper College through December 10. Hayward, a drawing and painting instructor at CC, will give an artist talk at noon on November 19 in Wheeler Concert Hall, Music Building. The exhibition includes an array of beautiful landscapes in and around Wyoming that Hayward discovered while hiking and hunting. He is the winner of both the 2017 and 2020 Wyoming Conservation Stamp contests.
Drive-through flu vaccines
Flu vaccines are more crucial than ever this year as our community continues to battle COVID-19. In an effort to prevent the spread of influenza, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is providing convenient, drive-through flu vaccine clinics October 22 and 24 at the Casper College Firehouse, 800 College Drive.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that anyone 6 months and older gets an annual influenza vaccination. Because of the global COVID -19 health threat, hospital space, personal protective equipment and medical professional s are already in short supply . It’s imperative for Casper to effectively manage and mitigate flu cases this year.
CNCHD is hosting drive through flu clinics open to the public with no appointment necessary.
The public is invited Thursday, October 22, 1 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, October 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Flu vaccines will be available at $25 for a regular dose or $75 for a high dose for those over the age of 65, cash or check only. CNCHD encourages everyone to bring insurance cards for potentially lower costs.
Trunk or treat on Halloween
Trunk-Or-Treat presented by Garden Gate Real Estate LLC will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., on Halloween at the Mills riverfront property, across Wyoming Boulevard from Mills Town Hall. All are welcome.
Phantom Ball set
The Casper Humane Society presents its annual Phantom Ball, the most exhilarating and tantalizing non-event of the season (how perfect for this year). Please RSVP by donation as the spirit moves you: $5 to $14, stay home and miss the ball; $15 to $34, skip the ball and cocktail party; $35 to $49, skip the ball, cocktails and after-ball reception; $50 or more, skip the whole evening and you'll receive an invitation to skip the 2021 Phantom Ball too!
Because the Phantom Ball incurs no expense for decorations, food, drink or entertainment, all tax deductible donations will be used entirely for the care, placement, training and medical treatment of the shelter animals.
Send your donation to Casper Humane Society, 849 East E Street, Casper, WY 82601.
