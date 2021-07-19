Town Crier: This Just In

Boys & Girls Club breakfast to honor Eades

Jason’s Friends founders Rocky and Lisa Eades will be honored at the 23rd annual Boys & Girls Club Awards and Recognition Breakfast.

The breakfast will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center on Sept. 8, in Casper.

Olympic gold medalist Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is slated as the keynote speaker.

Attendees can RSVP online at bgccw.org or call 307-235-4079.

The breakfast is free and open to the public, but attendees are expected to make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club.

Lego contest set at Toy Town

Toy Town is holding its 34th annual Lego contest Aug. 9-13. Entries will be judged Aug. 14

Contestants need to construct a model from LEGOS only at home and bring it to Toy Town’s location, 130 S. Wolcott St., Casper. Models will be taken during regular business hours, 10-5:30, Monday-Friday. Models should not exceed 24” by 24” at the base.

The age groups are 6 and under, 7-9, 10-12, and 13- and older. First, second and third prizes will be given out for each age group. An overall “Best of Show” will be given out.