Town Crier: This Just In

Boys & Girls Club breakfast to honor Eades
Jason’s Friends founders Rocky and Lisa Eades will be honored at the 23rd annual Boys & Girls Club Awards and Recognition Breakfast.
The breakfast will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center on Sept. 8, in Casper.
Olympic gold medalist Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is slated as the keynote speaker.
Attendees can RSVP online at bgccw.org or call 307-235-4079.
The breakfast is free and open to the public, but attendees are expected to make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club.
Lego contest set at Toy Town
Toy Town is holding its 34th annual Lego contest Aug. 9-13. Entries will be judged Aug. 14
Contestants need to construct a model from LEGOS only at home and bring it to Toy Town’s location, 130 S. Wolcott St., Casper. Models will be taken during regular business hours, 10-5:30, Monday-Friday. Models should not exceed 24” by 24” at the base.
The age groups are 6 and under, 7-9, 10-12, and 13- and older. First, second and third prizes will be given out for each age group. An overall “Best of Show” will be given out.
There are certificates and goodies for each entrant.