Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Championship Indian relay in Casper
The best riders and teams from tribal nations throughout Arizona, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming and Canada are set to compete in the Championship of Champions Indian Relay Race in Casper from September 18 to 20, 2020.
The event is limited to 2,000 spectators and purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged. Tickets are available at CentralWyomingFair.com. The Championship of Champions Indian Relay is presented by Wind River Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
Held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, the event will welcome more than 40 teams for three performances.
Teams consist of one rider, three horses, two holders and a mugger, with racers making one lap around the track and switching horses twice in front of the grandstands. And while teams must qualify to make it to the finals in Casper, once they arrive all accolades and wins are thrown out.
While COVID-19 has presented a variety of challenges during 2020, the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council has taken several proactive steps and precautions to help ensure the safety of teams and spectators, while enabling athletes to keep competing.
Rotary hears multi-gen workforce
On Monday, September 14, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Elissa Ruckle as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Inn. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Elissa Ruckle will engage members of Rotary in an interactive discussion centered on a multi-generational workforce. She will discuss what shapes each generation, their values and perspectives, and ways to improve communications and build collaboration among generations.
Elissa’s career in the training and development industry began 23 years ago with Dale Carnegie & Associates in California. She left DC&A to start Elevate Wyoming to better serve businesses and people in Wyoming. As executive director she serves as curriculum designer, program facilitator and project leader. She is also executive director for Impact Wyoming, a local nonprofit organization that works to build stronger, better communities through local partnerships, community collaboration and training/development programs that benefit youth, law enforcement, nonprofit agencies and veterans.
Update from collectors
The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club would like to thank its members and loyal community supporters for their understanding during the COVID pandemic. The Club’s 2020 March and November flea markets and October antique/vintage/retro show have been cancelled due to restrictions and the welfare of the members and vendors. They are planning to be back stronger than ever in 2021.
The club met in August to elect a new board of directors. Volunteers serving on the Board will be: Ruth Doyle, Miles Hartung, Mary Minihan, Carol Bue, Connie Doll, Cindy Wadleigh, Laura Pickle and Dan Horkan. The club thanks outgoing directors for their hard work. They are: Rick Betts, Mary Betts, Vicki Steinle, Ed Spears and Barbara Reish.
Any person interested in collectibles, vintage items, restoration or “history of the past” is invited to join the club as a member. Once meeting restrictions are lifted, the club meets once a month and sponsors two flea markets and two antique/collectible shows a year in Casper. Monthly meetings usually include a guest speaker educating on some facet of antiques, collectibles or a topic of current interest. If you want to see shows continue, they could use your help. New members are encouraged! Please call Ruth at 235-3141 or email Carol at ccbue53@gmail.com for more information.
The CACC is a nonprofit organization run completely by volunteers, and donates proceeds to Wyoming museums and other local nonprofit organizations.
Edible Book Fest Oct. 3
The Friends of the Library host the annual Edible Book Fest on Saturday, October 3, with categories from 8 and under through professional/commercial and many in between.
Create an edible work of art inspired by your favorite book or author. Creations can be from the title, characters, plot or author.
Entries may be made from anything that is edible as long as it can be displayed for a few hours without melting or spoiling.
Bring your book for display or borrow a library copy.
All members of the community are welcome to participate.
Deliver entries on October 3 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the NCPL lobby. Public viewing and judging takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Awards will be presented at noon. Creators need not be present to win.
Oktoberfest to benefit Hospice
In order to keep friends and families as safe as possible at this time, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will hold its 4th annual Oktoberfest outside at the tent at the Ramkota Hotel from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 3. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of polka and other music, wunderbar German appetizers and a well-stocked biergarten. The auction will be held online. Dirndls and lederhosen aren't required, but those wanting to dress up are welcome. Wir sehen uns dort. Sponsorships are now available, you can find out more by calling 577-4832. Tickets are now on sale at https://one.bidpal.net/cwhppolka/ticketing.
UU Casper meets online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is currently collaborating with the UU Fellowship of Laramie to hold joint online services Sundays at 10 a.m. Visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend.
On September 13, Reverend Leslie Kee will continue a exploration of the September worship theme “Imagination.” The September 20 service will be the annual “Flower Communion,” an opportunity to consider the role of nature and inter-connectivity, and to celebrate diversity. Before the service, you are invited to submit a “flower offering:” photos or videos to share what flowers symbolize or mean to you (email to news@uucasper.org). Service leaders Elizabeth Otto and Athne Machdane. On September 27, members of the UU Fellowship of Laramie will present “Imaging the Future, Part 1.” Everyone will be happy to leave 2020 behind, but what lies ahead? They will imagine what the not-so-distant future might look like through the lenses of the UU values. On October 4, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the October worship theme “Vision.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
RE kids and families and all UU Casper members and friends are invited to help with clean up and yard work at the co-adopted Amoco Park Saturday on September, 12, at 9 a.m. and Friday, September 18, at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, September 20, at noon, the UU Casper Religious Exploration program will host a picnic for all members and friends on the UU Casper lawn celebrating the 2020 International Day of Peace. The theme for this year’s International Day of Peace is “Shaping Peace Together,” and the picnic will include a theme-based guided discussion and hands-on, kid-friendly activities. Please bring a sack lunch and your own chairs. Everyone is welcome!
Providing an opportunity to explore science, technology, culture and the changing world, the monthly UU Casper Lunch with TED will be held online on Sunday September 27th at noon, when they’ll view and discuss the TED Talk “Ethics in a Meat Free World,” by Philip Wollen.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!