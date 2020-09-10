Town Crier: This Just In

Entries may be made from anything that is edible as long as it can be displayed for a few hours without melting or spoiling.

Bring your book for display or borrow a library copy.

All members of the community are welcome to participate.

Deliver entries on October 3 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the NCPL lobby. Public viewing and judging takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Awards will be presented at noon. Creators need not be present to win.

Oktoberfest to benefit Hospice

In order to keep friends and families as safe as possible at this time, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will hold its 4th annual Oktoberfest outside at the tent at the Ramkota Hotel from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 3. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of polka and other music, wunderbar German appetizers and a well-stocked biergarten. The auction will be held online. Dirndls and lederhosen aren't required, but those wanting to dress up are welcome. Wir sehen uns dort. Sponsorships are now available, you can find out more by calling 577-4832. Tickets are now on sale at https://one.bidpal.net/cwhppolka/ticketing.

UU Casper meets online