Town Crier: This Just In

UU Casper services, events online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services are at 10 a.m. and until further notice will be held online. Instructions about how to join online services and events will soon be posted at uucasper.org and at Facebook/uuofcasper.
On March 21 at 7 p.m. Athne Machdane and Elizabeth Otto will lead an online special Saturday earth-centered service, “Ostara/Spring Equinox Celebration,” invoking Eostre, a Fertility Goddess of European pagan tradition. Cast the sacred circle, call the Elements and raise energy for the coming season of warmth, new growth and abundance.
On March 22, Reverend Leslie Kee will lead the online service.
March 29 will be an “Online Discussion Forum Sunday: Possibilities.” Les Brown said, “The only limits to the possibilities in your life tomorrow are the buts you use today.” Service leaders will be Laura Gossman, and Dottie and Cameron Block.
On April 5, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the April theme “Care of the Earth,” (online).
The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held online each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Meditation drumming on Thursday, March 26, and Lunch with TED on Sunday, March 29, have been been canceled.
For more events and information, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
UW extension changes private pesticide procedure
You have free articles remaining.
The University of Wyoming Extension has implemented an online process for those seeking private applicator pesticide licenses in light of the University of Wyoming suspending all in-person activities until May 15 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Extension pesticide training coordinator Jeff Edwards said those interested can go to http://bit.ly/applicatorprep, click the Private Applicators tab, and have two options under Licensing. All of the required files are linked in the website, said Edwards.
Option 1. Self-study and take-home workbook: Download or print the core manual, print the Private Applicator Workbook, print the private applicator license application, read the core manual, complete the take-home workbook by answering questions in the workbook, completely fill out the private applicator license application and mail the completed take-home workbook and the private applicator license application to: Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Technical Services Division, 2219 Carey Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82002
Option 2. Electronically scan and email the completed take-home workbook and the private applicator license application to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at agrtshelpdesk@wyo.gov.
UW Extension suspends in-person activity
The University of Wyoming Extension has suspended all in-person events and programming through May 15 due to coronavirus concerns.
This suspension includes all 4-H and Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) in-person events, including 4-H club meetings, in-person CNP classes, spring garden conferences, one-on-one field consultations and other similar events and activities, said Kelly Crane, UW Extension director.
The action is UW Extension’s efforts in consideration of recommendations from the University of Wyoming to mitigate risk and promote the health of extension employees, their families and community members.
County offices will remain open on a county-by-county basis.
Check county websites or call county offices for hours and for more information. County extension office contact information is at www.uwyo.edu/uwe/county.
Follow UW Extension (www.facebook.com/WyomingExtension) and county extension Facebook pages for virtual offerings and events.
UW Extension has offices in every county including the Wind River Indian Reservation.