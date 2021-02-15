Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Red Hats do lunch Feb. 25
There will be a Red Hat luncheon at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Silver Fox, 3422 Energy Ln. Your hostesses will be Shirley Gazdik, 277-1524; Ellen Jevne, 259-2535 and Naoda Adams, 259-0235. Please call one of the hostesses to confirm your reservation.
New info for Toastmasters
Start your new year by letting Toastmasters help you to give voice to your potential. Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs at Zoom meetings. Virtual meetings have proven to be both productive and fun, and you can attend virtual meetings worldwide. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced "Pathways" program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out or join a Zoom meeting are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m., Jennifer, 258-0572 or maryannhoff@yahoo.com;
- Pioneer Toastmasters, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., nicraeanderson@gmail.com or maribeth, 259-7365;
- Pathfinder Toastmasters, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., sparker13@bresnan.net.
Sweetheart Bowl results
The Fireball 500 Club 2021 Sweetheart Bowl, a four-person, members only team handicapped tournament, was held Feb. 13, at The 307 Sunrise. The results are as follows:
Team: 1., The Misfits (Phyllis Rufenacht, Zelda Jensen, Alice Palmer, Marla Whitaker), 2,669; 2., Lo-Man (Lyla Harmon, Trish Pesek, Sallie Kusma, Laurie McNally), 2661; 3., Some Beeches (Renae Berlinger, Sierra Schamber, Donna Morton, Jaime Moler), 2,466; 4., Girls with Balls (Pat Jensen, Ann Robinson, Bonnie Wamsley, Julie Wamsley), 2,455. High series: Laurie McNally, 495. High game: Julie Wamsley, 187.
BLM to host virtual meeting re Converse County raptors
The BLM is encouraging the public to attend a virtual meeting to begin development of the adaptive management plan for non-eagle raptor timing limitation stipulation (TLS) relief within the Converse County Oil and Gas Project area. The virtual meeting will be held with the BLM, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 25, 2021. The meeting will be conducted virtually through Zoom.
Traditionally, oil and gas TLS are conditions of approval to avoid surface disturbance or occupancy within a half-mile buffer of non-eagle raptor nests between Feb. 1 to July 31. During development of the Converse County final environmental impact statement, 98 incidents of TLS relief were approved for possible use over the 10-year construction phase of the project.
Register in advance for the webinar by visiting https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_Akx0xerOTO-4I8B4uG8sVg. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
As directed by the record of decision, this public meeting is part of the BLM Casper Field Office’s development of the adaptive management plan in coordination with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Stock growers offer scholarship
The Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship was established in remembrance of Clifford Hansen, who was known as a Teton county rancher, past aresident of Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the Governor of Wyoming and a U.S. Senator. The memorial scholarship was established through contributions received in memory of Senator Hansen and other departed WSGA leaders. It recognizes an outstanding college student pursuing an education related to Wyoming’s agriculture or natural resources. Two $1,000 cash scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-2022 academic year and sent to the scholarship winner the fall of 2021 semester.
To be eligible, students, parents or guardian must be a member in good standing of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. The applicant must be a sophomore, junior or senior in college for the fall semester of 2021 or is a senior who is graduating in the fall of 2021 and is accepted into graduate school for the spring 2022 semester. The student must be enrolled full-time at the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college, have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and be majoring in agriculture or natural resource related field.
To apply for this scholarship, the applicant must submit an official transcript and essay of 500 words or less addressing the following questions.
What have you gained from your college experience? What leadership roles have you acquired since starting college? How have those leadership roles influenced you? How do your post-college plans involve agriculture or natural resources? What characteristics distinguish you as deserving this scholarship?
All applications will be due Friday, April 9, 2021 to Trenda Allen at P.O. Box 206, Cheyenne, WY 82003, or to trenda@wysga.org. The winner will be approved by the WSGA trustees based on a recommendation from the WSGA executive committee. The scholarship winner will be announced at the 2021 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show in Sheridan June 3-5, 2021.