Town Crier: This Just In

Register in advance for the webinar by visiting https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_Akx0xerOTO-4I8B4uG8sVg. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

As directed by the record of decision, this public meeting is part of the BLM Casper Field Office’s development of the adaptive management plan in coordination with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Stock growers offer scholarship

The Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship was established in remembrance of Clifford Hansen, who was known as a Teton county rancher, past aresident of Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the Governor of Wyoming and a U.S. Senator. The memorial scholarship was established through contributions received in memory of Senator Hansen and other departed WSGA leaders. It recognizes an outstanding college student pursuing an education related to Wyoming’s agriculture or natural resources. Two $1,000 cash scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-2022 academic year and sent to the scholarship winner the fall of 2021 semester.