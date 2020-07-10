Town Crier: This Just In

Pink ribbon run virtually
The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is hosting the Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run & Fun as a virtual event that will take place from August 1 to 9. The Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run is a staple in Wyoming, where every year over 1,000 participants run, walk and stroll their way around the heart of Wyoming’s Capitol grounds.
But with COVID, WBCI had to make the decision to cancel or get creative.
Organizers are embracing the idea that teams get to choose what they do and when they do it.
To order a flock of flamingos for yourself or someone else, go to wyomingbreastcancer.org/flock. Flocks are popping up all throughout the state for a variety of fun, breast cancer awareness events. Funds raised will be granted back into local Wyoming programs that increase breast cancer education, fund early detection screening and patient navigation or support breast cancer survivors.
To learn more, follow on social media or visit www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.
Senior recital July 26
Andrew Brown will give a Senior Recital at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 (free admission). Andrew has studied piano with Carolyn Deuel since first grade and earned the Paderewski Medal from the National Guild of Piano Teachers, through performing 10 years of National programs. He will perform the first two movements of the Beethoven “Pathetique” Sonata, Debussy’s “Claire de lune” and “Playera” by Granados.
The second half will feature popular songs, as well as “Close Every Door,” from one of Andrew’s culminating roles in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” after living and loving theater from the Casper Children’s Theatre through his years at Kelly Walsh.
Andrew will be attending Michigan State University, majoring in Fine Arts and Acting.
