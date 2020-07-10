Town Crier: This Just In

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pink ribbon run virtually

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is hosting the Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run & Fun as a virtual event that will take place from August 1 to 9. The Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run is a staple in Wyoming, where every year over 1,000 participants run, walk and stroll their way around the heart of Wyoming’s Capitol grounds.

But with COVID, WBCI had to make the decision to cancel or get creative.

Organizers are embracing the idea that teams get to choose what they do and when they do it.

To order a flock of flamingos for yourself or someone else, go to wyomingbreastcancer.org/flock. Flocks are popping up all throughout the state for a variety of fun, breast cancer awareness events. Funds raised will be granted back into local Wyoming programs that increase breast cancer education, fund early detection screening and patient navigation or support breast cancer survivors.

To learn more, follow on social media or visit www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.

