Town Crier: This Just In

The mission is the same as in the past, collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas, and feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food For Thought Project.

Families this year are served by the Wyoming Food For Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club and other partners -- and this year, the need is bigger than ever.

Listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations, 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.

Thanks from Poverty Resistance

This is the time of year I usually write a “we’re still broke but we’re still here” letter. This year we are still broke but grateful that we are able to stay open and keep serving hungry people.

Thank you to everyone that has helped our little food pantry stay open during the horrific year of 2020. There are too many volunteers to name since the CST limits the length of these notices.

The Poverty Resistance Food Pantry distributed 715,567 pounds of food so far this year We put out more than 3,100 food boxes in November.