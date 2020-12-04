Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Muddy Mountain Road open
The Casper Field Office had decided to postpone the closing of Muddy Mountain Road until there is a major snow fall or weather conditions change requiring the closure for safety.
“Upon an evaluation of the mountain this morning and with the continued dry weather forecast, we have decided to keep the Muddy Mountain road open at this time.,” said Cullen Hardy, acting Outdoor Recreation Planner, Casper Field Office. “Once we get a significant snowfall or weather change that makes the road too dangerous to use, we will reevaluate the situation and close the road.”
Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, two campgrounds, numerous trails and public lands managed by the BLM.
The BLM strives to be a good neighbor in the communities we serve, where we provide opportunities for economic growth with space for traditional uses such as ranching, mining, logging, and energy development as well as hunting and fishing.
For more information, call the BLM office at 261-7600.
Stuff the Van starts Dec. 14
'Tis the season for helping Casper kids, as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year 23, Dec. 14 through 19, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia. To help, go to Walmart East from 7 to 7 each day, as new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages, plus cash, are collected. Over 3,000 kids are on the Christmas list so far, with more expected.
The mission is the same as in the past, collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas, and feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food For Thought Project.
Families this year are served by the Wyoming Food For Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club and other partners -- and this year, the need is bigger than ever.
Listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations, 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.
Thanks from Poverty Resistance
This is the time of year I usually write a “we’re still broke but we’re still here” letter. This year we are still broke but grateful that we are able to stay open and keep serving hungry people.
Thank you to everyone that has helped our little food pantry stay open during the horrific year of 2020. There are too many volunteers to name since the CST limits the length of these notices.
The Poverty Resistance Food Pantry distributed 715,567 pounds of food so far this year We put out more than 3,100 food boxes in November.
We provide food boxes to more than 100 families a day. We serve a hot lunch to more than 50 individuals a day. The pantry is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.
For more information about Poverty Resistance Food Pantry email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, friend her on Facebook or phone her at 307-215-4732.
