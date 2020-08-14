Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Rotary hears about Reach 4A Star
On Monday, August 17, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Karol Santistevan, co-founder and executive director of Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Inn. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Karol Santistevan brought with her 15 years of management and training experience and a lifetime of being with horses. In 1999 she earned an Associate of Business in Business Administration and Accounting from Casper College. She completed the Master’s of Occupational Therapy program through the University of North Dakota in 2018 and is excited to bring a level of knowledge and professionalism to her work at Reach 4A Star by incorporating occupational therapy and horses.
Blessing of backpacks Aug. 23
Christ Episcopal Church, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock, invites you on Sunday, August 23 at 9:30 a.m. for its Annual Blessing of the Backpacks. Students of all ages, teachers, school staffers, and home schoolers: bring your backpacks, tote bags and sports bags and join this fun service with special music and gifts for the students. For safety, masks are required (and provided if needed); they check in and record a contact phone for all attending; six-foot distancing is maintained between household groups; they are unable to hold coffee fellowship after the service; and a full service leaflet will be provided for those who do not bring their own prayer book. For info call the church at 436-8804.
307 Fest at Events Center Aug. 26
In an effort to continue to provide events for the community, Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center is pleased to present the 307 Fest, a Food Truck Rally and WYO Vendor Showcase on the grounds at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26. Admission to the event is free to the public. Additionally, there will be live music, beer garden, a sidewalk chalk contest and a cornhole tournament. All of these activities will be done with social distancing and the safety of staff, vendors and patrons in mind.
Parking and gate admission are free. Parking will be available through Gate #1 and in Lots 1, 2, 4 and 6.
The kid's sidewalk chalk contest will be held on the plaza outside of the SinclairTix Box Office. More details to be announced about the contest as details are finalized.
The Cornhole Tournament will be held in the ADA Parking Lot at the front of the building in front of the SinclairTix Box Office. There will be a $10 per team registration fee. Team registration will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and the tournament will begin at 6 p.m. Prizes, times and other details will be announced as they become finalized.
Live music will be hosted on the hill overlooking parking Lot #3 in front of the SinclairTix Box Office. Entertainment will include Chad Lore, Zack Schommer, Kaspen Haley and Mastermind of Monkey.
In order to comply with sponsorship obligations and ensure responsible alcohol consumption, the Casper Events Center Food and Beverage Department will oversee the sale of most beverages, including all alcoholic beverages. Cash and credit cards will both be accepted.
Our intent is to showcase a variety of tasty food trucks and feature WYO vendors. They’re now accepting vendors. Space is $50 per vendor. Vendors must be self-contained. Tables and chairs may be rented from the venue if you're unable to provide your own supplies. Tents are welcome, just plan to bring weight to keep them down as you will not be able to hammer them into the ground. Please call Kendra at 235-8456 for more vendor information.
NC enrolling for lab preschool
The Natrona County School District’s Lab Preschool at the Pathways Innovation Center is accepting new students. The NCSD Lab Preschool provides high school students with the opportunity to earn Early Childhood credentials by completing coursework and practicum hours.
In order to provide this exceptional learning opportunity for NCSD High School students, parents/guardians can enroll their children who turned 3 or 4 years old (students must be potty-trained) by September 15 in the NCSD Lab Preschool. The NCSD Lab Preschool enrollment is limited to 14 preschool students.
The hours of operation are from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (with the potential of extending to 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
Tuition will be at the rate of $700/month per child due on the first of each month.
Breakfast and lunch are provided at no additional cost.
Preschool students will learn from a highly qualified, certified preschool teacher with the assistance of highly qualified educational support specialists.
If you are interested in enrolling your child in the NCSD Lab Preschool please visit our website at www.natronaschools.org, click on the Parents/Students tab> click on Enrollment >New Student.
Pathways Innovation Center is an extension of Natrona County’s high school system. Pathways courses of study include college-preparatory curriculum, industry certifications, portfolio development, and internships. High school students interested in this opportunity should speak with their guidance counselor at their home school.
The Natrona County School District is committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all students, staff and school families. Age-appropriate safety and health guidelines will be followed within the preschool classrooms. Additionally, designated and frequent sanitizing and disinfecting processes will be followed -- aligned to standards set forth within all District facilities.
For more questions on NCSD’s Lab Preschool opportunity, please contact Angie Hayes, Director of Differentiation and Early Childhood, by calling 253-5434.
