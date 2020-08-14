Town Crier: This Just In

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Rotary hears about Reach 4A Star

On Monday, August 17, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Karol Santistevan, co-founder and executive director of Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Inn. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Karol Santistevan brought with her 15 years of management and training experience and a lifetime of being with horses. In 1999 she earned an Associate of Business in Business Administration and Accounting from Casper College. She completed the Master’s of Occupational Therapy program through the University of North Dakota in 2018 and is excited to bring a level of knowledge and professionalism to her work at Reach 4A Star by incorporating occupational therapy and horses.

Blessing of backpacks Aug. 23