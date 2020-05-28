Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Online museum class with hands-on material

Eureka, it’s gold. Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting their monthly Hands-on History Club online, and the June class is called “Gold Panning.” We will take students on a miner’s adventure where they will chip away for chocolate, dig for golden rocks, and pan for real gold. This free virtual class with a hands-on component will take place live online via Zoom on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Online sign-ups are required in advance so we can provide you with a link to the invitation-only online class. In addition, the first 25 families to sign up four days or more in advance will be given a special “Miner’s Box” containing all the supplies we will use for the class. To sign-up and receive your free Miner’s Box, please go to the following link no later than Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m.: