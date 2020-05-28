Town Crier: This Just In

Online museum class with hands-on material
Eureka, it’s gold. Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting their monthly Hands-on History Club online, and the June class is called “Gold Panning.” We will take students on a miner’s adventure where they will chip away for chocolate, dig for golden rocks, and pan for real gold. This free virtual class with a hands-on component will take place live online via Zoom on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Online sign-ups are required in advance so we can provide you with a link to the invitation-only online class. In addition, the first 25 families to sign up four days or more in advance will be given a special “Miner’s Box” containing all the supplies we will use for the class. To sign-up and receive your free Miner’s Box, please go to the following link no later than Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m.:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSepVnceETPgEcWJgQTKhkcnAEvxvHct4BGjmiQ-VACcozKM8g/viewform.
Fort Caspar and the National Historic Trails Center will be delivering the Miner’s Boxes (contact free) to local enrollees on Wednesday, June 10. You may still register for the online class if you sign up after the June 9 deadline, however you will not receive a Miner’s Box. Late sign-ups will be accepted from June 10 until noon on June 12.
While Hands-on History Club classes are geared for children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, but younger children (6 years and under) must be supervised by an adult.
Hospice volunteer training set
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is offering a new volunteer class on July 15, with a combination of online and modified in-person training. The online training will address Hospice basics such as empathetic listening, comfort, and compassion support, and can begin immediately after the application and interview.
On July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will learn how Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is unique from other hospices, about theteam and programs, and other aspects including infection control.
Please call 577-4832 for an application and to schedule an appointment with Dixie, the volunteer coordinator.
