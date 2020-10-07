Town Crier: This Just In

Brisket dinner Friday

Friday Night Feed Beef Brisket and fixins, 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone on Friday, Oct. 9, at the Casper Elks Lodge. Cost is $10 per person. No discounts for children. Members, Significant other only. For more information, call 234-4839.

Parkinson’s exercise group

This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200 and ask for Jerri.

Parkinson’s support Oct. 13