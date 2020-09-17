 Skip to main content
Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

City accepting RFP's to operate Lansing Field

The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business who is interested in leasing and operating Mike Lansing Field, located at 330 Kati Lane, for a term of five years. Proposals will be accepted from Friday, September 18 until 4 p.m. Friday, October 9. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individuals’ or business’ response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, procurement of proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on January 1, 2021 and terminating on December 31, 2026.

For more information about the Mike Lansing Field, please contact Phil Moya at 235-8384 or pmoya@casperwy.gov.

Rotary hears Advance Casper

On Monday, September 21, the Rotary Club of Casper welcomes Morryah McCurdy, vice-president of business development at Advance Casper, and Justin Farley, CEO of Advance Casper, as its speakers at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Morryah was born and raised in Casper. Her background is in marketing, communication and design. When she is not working, she loves to do freelance photography, writing and speaking.

Justin Farley is the CEO for Advance Casper, formally known as CAEDA. Through collaborative efforts and initiatives, Advance Casper works with businesses and community leaders to build the future and create the change residents want to see.

Meat shoot Oct. 2

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday, October 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm; you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. Open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there. 235-8067.

Candlelight vigil Oct. 4

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Self Help Center is joining with several other community agencies, families and friends to mourn, celebrate and remember those lost to abuse. In addition, they are joining to share in a commitment toward offering “help and hope” for those in need of advocacy and justice as well as ongoing resources for victims and their families.

They invite the community to join the Self Help Center and friends at the Tate Pumphouse on Sunday, October 4th beginning at 6 p.m. for this special event supporting Domestic Violence Awareness for the public Candlelight Vigil honoring those we mourn, celebrate and remember. They will be offering a light dinner as well as live music. In addition, community leaders will be sharing their respective messages toward eliminating violence in the community.

If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact the Self Help Center at 307-235-2814.

