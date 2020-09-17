Town Crier: This Just In

Justin Farley is the CEO for Advance Casper, formally known as CAEDA. Through collaborative efforts and initiatives, Advance Casper works with businesses and community leaders to build the future and create the change residents want to see.

Meat shoot Oct. 2

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday, October 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm; you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. Open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there. 235-8067.

Candlelight vigil Oct. 4

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Self Help Center is joining with several other community agencies, families and friends to mourn, celebrate and remember those lost to abuse. In addition, they are joining to share in a commitment toward offering “help and hope” for those in need of advocacy and justice as well as ongoing resources for victims and their families.