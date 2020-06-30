Town Crier: This Just In

Early Head Start accepting applications
Early Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Early Head Start is a FREE, quality program for children birth to three years and pregnant women. Applications are available at 160 N. Washington. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 473-5831.
Preschool Picassos July 15
Preschool Picassos for ages 2 to 5 will be held at the Nicolaysen Art Museum Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., from July 15 through August 19. Fee is $30 for members, $55 for non-members per child/adult duo for the six-class session. The Nic offers member families $10 off full-session fees per additional siblings.
Preschool Picassos helps enhance fine motor coordination, increase creative expression, and strengthen problem solving skills through different art materials. Explore art concepts together in this age-appropriate and theme-structured six-week art class.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for non-members per child/adult duo.Ages: 2—5
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Summer camps at Nic
Wizarding Academy, July 13 to 17, ages 7 to 12, 9 a.m. to noon; Adventures in Pottery, July 13 to 17, ages 7 to 12, 1 to 4 p.m.; Street Art and Graffiti, July 20 to 24, ages 11 to 15, 9 a.m. to noon; The Art of Horror, July 20 to 24, ages 11 to 15, 1 to 4 p.m.; Music and More, August 3 to 7, ages 11 to 15, 9 a.m. to noon; CampAnime, August 3 to 7, ages 11 to 15, 1 to 4 p.m.; Grossology: The Art & Science of all Things Disgusting, August 10 to 14, ages 7 to 9 and 10 to 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more info about the summer camps, visit https://thenic.org/summer-camps/.
Birthday pARTy at the Nic
Come celebrate your birthday at The Nic! Have an unforgettable birthday experience with our three options: Birthday Bash (ages 2 to 15), Birthday pARTy (ages 5 to 12), Birthday Partay (ages 18+). Visit the website, the nic.org, to choose from a variety of fun art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information, please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!