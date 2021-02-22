Town Crier: This Just In

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to many things, but it hasn’t changed the need for blood. With many school closures forcing blood drive cancellations this year, it’s more important than ever for healthy donors to give back. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 14,600 Vitalant blood drives across the nation have been forced to cancel due to COVID-19, representing about 364,000 uncollected donations.

Bragging rights are on the line for schools across the state, but in the end, everyone wins as the combined blood donations will help patients in need across Wyoming and beyond. Vitalant collected a total of 1,421 units of blood during last year’s Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge, which helped transform the lives of more than 4,000 patients.

Due to COVID-19, some schools are participating in virtual blood drives this year, which allows donors to give at a donation center conveniently located near them, while still donating on behalf of the Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge.

Kelly Walsh High School is conducting its blood drive at the Casper Donation Center, 2801 E. 2nd St., from Feb. 23 to 27.

To see a full list of participating schools and their blood drive dates and times, visit: https://www.vitalant.org/307HSChallenge.