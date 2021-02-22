Town Crier: This Just In

Shop St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. Spring and Easter are coming soon and we have items to get you ready for the upcoming season. You can visit us on Facebook.
Daffodils, tulips still available
Just a few days left to order daffodils and tulips to benefit the local Relay for Life. Flowers may be ordered up to the time of arrival around March 25. The cost for daffodils is $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds; $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds; $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds. The cost for each bouquet of 10 tulip buds in assorted colors is $15.
To order please contact Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.
Help high schools in blood draw challenge
Community members along with students, parents, staff and alumni of 12 high schools across Wyoming are teaming up to help patients who need lifesaving blood transfusions at the 13th Annual Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge now through March 31.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to many things, but it hasn’t changed the need for blood. With many school closures forcing blood drive cancellations this year, it’s more important than ever for healthy donors to give back. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 14,600 Vitalant blood drives across the nation have been forced to cancel due to COVID-19, representing about 364,000 uncollected donations.
Bragging rights are on the line for schools across the state, but in the end, everyone wins as the combined blood donations will help patients in need across Wyoming and beyond. Vitalant collected a total of 1,421 units of blood during last year’s Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge, which helped transform the lives of more than 4,000 patients.
Due to COVID-19, some schools are participating in virtual blood drives this year, which allows donors to give at a donation center conveniently located near them, while still donating on behalf of the Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge.
Kelly Walsh High School is conducting its blood drive at the Casper Donation Center, 2801 E. 2nd St., from Feb. 23 to 27.
To see a full list of participating schools and their blood drive dates and times, visit: https://www.vitalant.org/307HSChallenge.
First Saturday study March 6
The First Saturday study on March 6 will be about the Old Testament/Hebrew Scriptures, including who wrote these books, and how was it compiled? This is a non-denominational and interactive study and all are welcome. Meeting time is 9 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.