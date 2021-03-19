 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Spring Break at ice arena

Celebrate spring break from March 29 to April 2 at the Casper Ice Arena. The rink has expanded its public skating schedule to 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. sessions. Furthermore, Stick & Puck and Figure Skating sessions will be available for our local hockey players and figure skaters. Stay active and socially distant during spring break at the Casper Ice Arena.

Skate with the Bunny

Join the fun at the Casper Ice Arena’s annual Skate with the Bunny and Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. Contestants will hunt for eggs hidden throughout the ice arena filled with an assortment of candy and prizes, starting at 1:15 p.m. Admission is $5 and skate rental is FREE. Skate-tutors are available for $3 each. Children 4 years old and under are FREE with a paid admission.

For additional information on Skate with the Bunny, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 13 to 17, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are t…

Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 12, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 10 and 11, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News