Town Crier: This Just In

Spring Break at ice arena

Celebrate spring break from March 29 to April 2 at the Casper Ice Arena. The rink has expanded its public skating schedule to 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. sessions. Furthermore, Stick & Puck and Figure Skating sessions will be available for our local hockey players and figure skaters. Stay active and socially distant during spring break at the Casper Ice Arena.

Skate with the Bunny

Join the fun at the Casper Ice Arena’s annual Skate with the Bunny and Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. Contestants will hunt for eggs hidden throughout the ice arena filled with an assortment of candy and prizes, starting at 1:15 p.m. Admission is $5 and skate rental is FREE. Skate-tutors are available for $3 each. Children 4 years old and under are FREE with a paid admission.

For additional information on Skate with the Bunny, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

