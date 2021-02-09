Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
New class combines art and science
The Science Zone and the Nic have combined forces to create an awesome class for students in grades K-5 on Friday afternoons from 1 to 3:30. Students will investigate the intersections of art and science as they cultivate observational skills and learn techniques important to each discipline. We will explore new topics each month through hands-on experiences that are sure to excite and engage. The first class will take place on Feb. 12. Observe the prints by Salvador Dali and learn about the chemistry of lithography. Engage in a hands-on experiment and create your own prints inspired by Dali’s art while learning the observational and critical-thinking skills necessary for both disciplines. Sign up now at thesciencezone.org
Check the website at the Nic or the Science Zone to see the exciting classes that are scheduled for each month.
Summer camp registration starts Monday
It’s all happening at the Casper Recreation Center this summer! Registration for the summer Adventure Camp program will start on Monday, Feb. 15.
Adventure Camp runs from June 9 to Aug. 21, with leaders available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Kids age 5-13 will enjoy swimming, ice skating, field trips, sports, games, arts and crafts, and more at our safe, structured, and supervised full day camp program. Everyone enrolled in the full summer program also receives a 3-month Aquatic pass valid in June, July, and August outside of camp hours at all City of Casper indoor and outdoor pools.
The cost for the full summer of fun is $895 and includes field trips and special programs, lunch and afternoon snacks (provided by the Natrona County School District), and all activities. A very limited number of weekly registrations will be available for $100 per week. Scholarships of up to $100 per child are available for those who qualify and DFS assistance is also accepted.
Don’t delay -- spaces are limited and fill quickly. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
AARP hosts vaccine tele town hall
The Wyoming Department of Health and AARP Wyoming will team up to offer AARP Wyoming members the opportunity to speak to state experts on the rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine at 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 during an AARP TeleTown Hall.
Stephanie Pyle, Public Health Division administrator and State Public Health Officer Alexia Harrist, PhD, MD will join the call’s moderator, Bob Beck, to discuss the process Wyoming has followed for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and answer questions about vaccine recommendations, safety and effectiveness.
AARP Wyoming will start calling out to AARP members around 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 12. If you wish to listen in on the call, but don’t receive a phone call, you may listen by clicking on this link or going to: https://vekeo.com/aarpwyoming/#event-33495. The link will also be available on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.
COVID-19 vaccines started rolling into the state in December with individual vaccines being administered soon after. As of Feb. 4, more than 66,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been received in Wyoming along with 32,200 second doses.
Due to a limited vaccine supply, Wyoming is still administering the vaccine in a phased approach. Counties are administering their vaccine locally and Wyomingites are encouraged to contact their local county public health offices to see if they are eligible for the vaccine or call 1-800-438-5795.
For more information on the vaccine, visit: https://states.aarp.org/wyoming/covid-19-vaccine-distribution or https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/county-covid-19-vaccine-information/.