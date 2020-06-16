Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This Just In

Cups4Cups Saturday

Fourteen coffee shops throughout Wyoming are participating in Saturday's Cups4Cups awareness event sponsored by Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative.

Partnering coffee shops will be pinking out their businesses and offering specials to promote the day. In Casper, participating coffee shops are Blue Ridge Coffee, 4601 SW Wyoming Blvd., and Metro Coffee, 241 S. David.

For a complete list of participating coffee shops, see www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.

Codependency women's group starts

A 12 steps Overcoming Codependency women's group will be held at Restoration Church, 411 S. Walsh Dr., June 22 to July 20, 4:45 to 6 p.m., every Monday evening. Come to the front of the building where the office is located. There will be a sign there to welcome newcomers. Free.

