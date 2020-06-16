You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Cups4Cups Saturday

Fourteen coffee shops throughout Wyoming are participating in Saturday's Cups4Cups awareness event sponsored by Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative.

Partnering coffee shops will be pinking out their businesses and offering specials to promote the day. In Casper, participating coffee shops are Blue Ridge Coffee, 4601 SW Wyoming Blvd., and Metro Coffee, 241 S. David.

For a complete list of participating coffee shops, see www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.

Codependency women's group starts

A 12 steps Overcoming Codependency women's group will be held at Restoration Church, 411 S. Walsh Dr., June 22 to July 20, 4:45 to 6 p.m., every Monday evening. Come to the front of the building where the office is located. There will be a sign there to welcome newcomers. Free.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 9, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 10, 2020. There were no new additions June 11, 2020.…

Announcements

Book-ins

Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News