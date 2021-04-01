Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
History buffs hold spring banquet
After a long COVID hiatus, the Natrona County Historical Society is making plans to resume meetings and programs. Please come to celebrate spring and hear about the plans. The annual banquet will be held on Thursday, April 22 at the Casper Country Club. Social time will be at 5:30 with a Southwestern Fajita Buffet served at 6 p.m. Reservations need to be made ahead, with a check for $28 per person received by April 15. Call Becky at 259-3350 for more information.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Barbara Mueller on "The Brinkerhoff -- A VIP Retreat in Grand Teton National Park." This is a little-known historic lodge with a very interesting history and members look forward to welcoming Barbara and her husband, Ed.
Consider volunteering at Hospice
In celebration of its 40th anniversary this year, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is working to reach a goal of 40 new volunteers by the end of April, National Volunteer Month.
Volunteers are the heart of Hospice. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions programs. Volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient and administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, letter writing, light housekeeping, and other opportunities.
Veteran volunteers are also needed to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients. If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.
Suicide prevention group plans events
J.R.’s Hunt; for life is presenting a free to the public and all ages welcome suicide prevention and awareness interactive training from 1 to 2:30 p.m., on April 17, at Restoration Church, 411 Walsh Drive. Everyone Is invited to come learn how to save a life from suicide. Call 259-6032 for further information.
J.R.’s Hunt; for life is hosting its annual Festival of Hope at the Lyric from 1 to 3 p.m., at The Lyric in downtown Casper. The mission is to give hope and save lives from suicide as well as offer awareness. Everything is free to the public and will offer hope in many eclectic forms. Therapy horse and dogs, free food, face painting, physical and mental professionals, massage therapy, super heroes, free suicide prevention training in one theatre and Mastermind of Monkey in another theatre, plus much, much more.
April at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium is featuring space exploration shows for April. “Astronaut” plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (no show on April 2 for Easter break). This show examines space flight from inside the body of an astronaut and explores the perils of space travel by subjecting Chad the Test Astronaut to all sorts of challenges. “Dawn of the Space Age” plays on Saturday nights at 7 p.m., (no show on April 3 for Easter break). It follows the real-life adventures of the men and women who explore the final frontier, from the first launches of the 1950’s to the lunar landings and the era of private space flights.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.