Town Crier: This Just In

Veteran volunteers are also needed to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients. If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.

Suicide prevention group plans events

J.R.’s Hunt; for life is presenting a free to the public and all ages welcome suicide prevention and awareness interactive training from 1 to 2:30 p.m., on April 17, at Restoration Church, 411 Walsh Drive. Everyone Is invited to come learn how to save a life from suicide. Call 259-6032 for further information.

J.R.’s Hunt; for life is hosting its annual Festival of Hope at the Lyric from 1 to 3 p.m., at The Lyric in downtown Casper. The mission is to give hope and save lives from suicide as well as offer awareness. Everything is free to the public and will offer hope in many eclectic forms. Therapy horse and dogs, free food, face painting, physical and mental professionals, massage therapy, super heroes, free suicide prevention training in one theatre and Mastermind of Monkey in another theatre, plus much, much more.

April at the planetarium