Town Crier: This Just In

United Way of Natrona County fights for the welfare of all residents, seeks donations, raises funds, uncovers volunteers and stands up to support the most effective local nonprofits and programs who create real opportunities and get results. This annual grant opportunity is the result of engaging community business partners and their employees to support our shared community vision through our foundational Workplace Campaign Program.

Learn more about United Way of Natrona County’s work and grant eligibility at www.unitedwaync.com. For questions please feel free to reach out to Anna Wilcox, anna@unitedwaync.com or 237.9367.

Casper Theater Company welcomes Erma Bombeck show

Some of you remember back in the ‘90’s, there was a humor columnist in over 900 newspapers nationwide, and an author of several books, named Erma Bombeck. Erma Bombeck was a dynamo with an easy laugh. “Erma Bombeck: At Wits End,” a play by Allison and Margaret Engel, is a loving tribute to Erma. The one woman show, starring Brenda Lyttle, is a comic look at one of the country’s most beloved voices, who captured the frustrations of her generation. Discover the story behind the woman who championed women’s lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected places of all…the truth.