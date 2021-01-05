Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Parkinson's support Jan. 12
Happy 2021! Please join us for the Parkinson's Support Group Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd St., Building #500 in Casper. This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson's or caring for someone with Parkinson's. Support group members understand your struggles because they face or have faced the same challenges.
We look forward to seeing you. To RSVP or questions please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri. We will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room.
United Way grant deadline Jan. 22
United Way of Natrona County (UWNC) will allocate $505,000 to local nonprofits through an online grant application process.
Eligible 501(c)3 organizations serving Natrona County residents by providing services within the areas of Basic Needs, Health & Wellness, Youth Development and Success by 6 are encouraged to apply at www.unitedwaync.com/grant-application/. Applications are due by noon, Jan. 22.
In February, the Community Investment Committee, made up of community representatives and members of the UWNC Board of Directors, will meet to review applications and determine fund allocations.
United Way of Natrona County fights for the welfare of all residents, seeks donations, raises funds, uncovers volunteers and stands up to support the most effective local nonprofits and programs who create real opportunities and get results. This annual grant opportunity is the result of engaging community business partners and their employees to support our shared community vision through our foundational Workplace Campaign Program.
Learn more about United Way of Natrona County’s work and grant eligibility at www.unitedwaync.com. For questions please feel free to reach out to Anna Wilcox, anna@unitedwaync.com or 237.9367.
Casper Theater Company welcomes Erma Bombeck show
Some of you remember back in the ‘90’s, there was a humor columnist in over 900 newspapers nationwide, and an author of several books, named Erma Bombeck. Erma Bombeck was a dynamo with an easy laugh. “Erma Bombeck: At Wits End,” a play by Allison and Margaret Engel, is a loving tribute to Erma. The one woman show, starring Brenda Lyttle, is a comic look at one of the country’s most beloved voices, who captured the frustrations of her generation. Discover the story behind the woman who championed women’s lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected places of all…the truth.
The show performs Jan. 22 through 24 and 29 through 31, at Casper Theater Company, 735 CY. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., the Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m. Tickets, $13 for seniors, $15 for adults, can be purchased at The Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center, online at caspertheatercompany.net or 30 minutes prior to curtain. This would be a great valentine gift for that special lady. For more information, please call 267-7243.
HAWG ice fishing derby set
The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club is hosting the 32nd Annual "HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby Jan. 30 and 31, at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35 per night. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase. There will be four places paid for largest game fish and three places paid per hour for the largest game fish. We have included a first, second and third weight prize for children 14 years and under.
Tickets are on sale now through Jan. 29 for $35 each on the website at www.hawgderby.com and at the following locations: Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova and The Hideaway Bar in Mills during regular business hours through Friday, Jan. 29. Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 until noon Saturday, Jan. 30.
Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Raffle for guns and youth raffle are now available through Josh Oster at 262-6821. Ladies Raffle at 315-4113. Tickets for the raffles will be available for purchase at the Derby on Saturday, Jan 30. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at 262-9193. For RV reservations, please call Cindy Klein at 232-9508. Please visit the website for rules and regulations and other details at www.hawgderby.com .