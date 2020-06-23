Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Monument rededication July 5

The Fort Caspar Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a rededication ceremony at 1 p.m., on Sunday, July 5, to commemorate an Oregon Trail marker placed by the D.A.R. in Mills 100 years ago. Please join the D.A.R. and Mills town officials at the stone monument located across the street from the Mills post office in Memorial Park, at Wyoming Boulevard and 9th Street. The short ceremony will be followed by refreshments.

On July 5, 1920, a stone monument was placed in Mills at a location identified as the site along the Oregon Trail where Caspar Collins died in an Indian battle on July 25, 1865. Sponsored by the local chapter of the D.A.R., the marker was unveiled to great fanfare by a Wyoming celebrity, Dr. Grace Raymond Hebard, who was a professor at the University of Wyoming and its first librarian, an Oregon Trail enthusiast, a suffragist, and a D.A.R. member.