Town Crier: This Just In

Monument rededication July 5
The Fort Caspar Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a rededication ceremony at 1 p.m., on Sunday, July 5, to commemorate an Oregon Trail marker placed by the D.A.R. in Mills 100 years ago. Please join the D.A.R. and Mills town officials at the stone monument located across the street from the Mills post office in Memorial Park, at Wyoming Boulevard and 9th Street. The short ceremony will be followed by refreshments.
On July 5, 1920, a stone monument was placed in Mills at a location identified as the site along the Oregon Trail where Caspar Collins died in an Indian battle on July 25, 1865. Sponsored by the local chapter of the D.A.R., the marker was unveiled to great fanfare by a Wyoming celebrity, Dr. Grace Raymond Hebard, who was a professor at the University of Wyoming and its first librarian, an Oregon Trail enthusiast, a suffragist, and a D.A.R. member.
Mills’ Memorial Park is not the original location of the monument. In fact, it was moved at least twice. Its initial placement was farther west along Yellowstone Highway in what is now the Lariat Mobile Home and RV Park. It was subsequently moved even farther west to the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and West Highway Street. In the 1980s, it was placed in its present location across from the Mills post office.
The ceremony this July 5 will occur 100 years to the day of the marker’s original dedication, and it will be performed by descendents of the D.A.R. state regent who participated in the 1920 unveiling. Kristen Trumbull-Moldaschel, who spearheaded the D.A.R.’s 2020 rededication project, is the great-great-granddaughter of Mary Brooks, the D.A.R.’s state regent for Wyoming in 1920. Another descendent of Mr. and Mrs. Brooks, Kristen’s mother Shelly McCleary Trumbull, is Fort Caspar Chapter’s current regent, and she was instrumental in getting national and local regulations cleared to make this rededication possible. Please join us as we remember and celebrate the history of our community, our state, and our nation.
Family fest for past, present P&P clients
The Salvation Army, Joshua’s Storehouse, and the Casper Probation and Parole Office have been working to put together an event as a way to showcase to the positive work community resources have been doing to assist the Department of Corrections’ past and present clientele by hosting a free, family friendly event. The Resource Alliance Summer Fest will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Salvation Army Community Center (Church), 625 South Jefferson Street, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be food, bounce houses, a dunk tank, prizes and a raffle. The Casper Police Department will even be doing demonstrations with their K9 officers. This is a great community event to get clients in connection with positive and pro-social activities.
