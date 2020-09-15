Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Foreigner rescheduled again to April
The Foreigner concert scheduled for October 22, 2020 has been rescheduled to April 14, 2021 at the Casper Events Center. Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions or to request a refund.
CC alum presents STEM talk
Glen Hansen, Ph.D., will present a talk and Q&A on a career in STEM fields Thursday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. The talk is free and open to the public.
Hansen, who has built a career in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics arena, will explain what someone’s future in STEM can be.
Hansen graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in petroleum engineering technology from Casper College in 1982, went on to receive a bachelor’s in petroleum engineering, a master’s in mechanical engineering, and a doctorate in computer science.
During his career, Hansen managed the Computational Multiphysics Department at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He led the development of computational nuclear engineering software at Idaho National Laboratory and was a deputy group leader in X-Division at Los Alamos National Laboratory. He is also an adjunct instructor in the engineering department at Casper College.
In addition to his work, Hansen has written or co-written over 50 technical articles, a book on computational mesh generation, and a chapter in the second edition of the “Handbook of Fluid Dynamics.”
To attend or for more information, contact Julie Hansen, academic assistant, at julie.hansen@caspercollege.edu or 268-2517.
Siren testing Friday
Natrona County Emergency Management will conduct a countywide live test of its outdoor warning sirens from 9 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m., on Friday. Each siren will be tested individually at various times. Please do not contact emergency services or 911 to report sirens going off. The test is in participation with multiple agencies and everyone will be aware that the test is occurring.
Citizens are encouraged to participate in the test by listening for the sounds of the siren and practicing assembling in a safe indoor place to seek further information.
Women in the Word begins soon
Women in the Word is for any woman, regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God's Word and learn and share with other like-minded women.
New members should make plans to attend orientation at 9:15 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church, beginning October 6 and every Wednesday during the 2020-2021 school year.
The group meets from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., beginning October 7, taking an in-depth look at the first and second books of Kings.
Register online at www.casperwomenintheword.com. Find the group on Facebook at casperwomenintheword or call Angela at 267-8061 if you have any questions.
Smithsonian exhibit at Bishop Home
The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and The National Portrait Gallery present "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence," a poster exhibition celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment that secured women's voting rights in the U.S. Continuing the Year of the Women, the Historic Bishop Home is pleased to showcase this wonderful poster exhibit that traces the 80 year history of Women’s Suffrage Movement. The fight for the right for women to vote began in the mid-1800’s and reached a major milestone on 1920 with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The poster exhibit traces the movement from the beginning to 1965 passage of Voting Rights Act. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, we are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and our provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Ribbon cutting celebrates new center name
Thanks to a generous donation from Lee and Felicia Castellow, the Adult Learning Center at Casper College will be renamed the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m.
According to Ann Dalton, the Castellows wanted to provide funds to the center to help it continue to serve those needing their high school equivalency certificate or needing to learn English through the center’s English as a Second Language program.
“We are so thrilled with their generosity, and the funds will help the center better serve both those seeking their equivalency certificate and those new to the United States wanting to learn English and even prepare for their citizenship exam,” said Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
“We just thought it would be a lovely thing to do for the Casper community,” said Felicia Castellow. “That was really our only goal to give back to the community of Casper.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony is free and open to all and will feature light refreshments. The center is located in the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus.
Constitution Week at CC
2020 Constitution Day weeklong seminar is at Casper College this week with the theme, "The Power and Perils of Protest in American Politics."
Thursday, September 17, Wheeler Concert Hall, Music Building (MU 105), 8:30 a.m., Welcome, Dr. Brandon Kosine, Casper College; 8:40 a.m., Welcome, Dr. Pete van Houten, Casper College; 8:50 a.m., Introduction to the Seminar, Erich Frankland, Casper College; 9 a.m., “Elizabeth Cady Stanton and the ‘First Wave’ of the Women’s Rights Movement,” Dr. Tanis Lovercheck-Saunders, Casper College; 9:30 a.m., “Social Media and Political Protest,” Bri Weigel and Dr. Jason Charrette, Casper College; 10 a.m., “Protests, Riots and Public Safety,” Art Washut, Casper College and Keith McPheeters, Chief of Casper Police Department; 10:30 a.m., “Youth Mobilization and Protest: A Casper Perspective,” Meeshla Bovee, Kelly Walsh High School student; 11 a.m., “The Constitutionality of Protest: Key Supreme Court Cases,” Heather Lloyd, Casper College; 11:30 a.m., “The Powers and Perils of Presentation: A Linguistic Analysis of Standing Rock,” Gavin Heady, University of Wyoming student; 1 p.m., keynote speaker, “Applying Social Justice to Black Lives Matter,” Edward Stigall, Jr., counselor, civil rights activist, community volunteer; 6 p.m., Physical Sciences (PS) 103, Documentary, "The March (1963)," discussion led by Dr. Nathan Blank, Casper College.
The seminar is supported by Central Wyoming Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES), Casper College, and the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences
Fraternal bowling league needs teams
The Casper Fraternal Bowling League needs teams. Teams consist of any combination of three people. League play is scheduled for Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise, beginning September 9, 2020 (we’ve only bowled one week, it would be easy to catch up); the season is 30 weeks. Sanction fees are $23 for the season. Bowling fees are $16 per week per person. For more information, please call Donna Morton at 472-5506.
Changeables league needs bowlers
The Changeables Bowling League needs women bowlers. Teams consist of one man and one woman. You bowl with your partner on the first night and last night of the bowling season. During the rest of the season you alternate with other male team members. League play is scheduled for Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise, the season is 32 weeks. Sanction fees are $23 for the season. Bowling fees are $16 per week per person. For more information, please call Donna Morton at 472-5506.
Fall, winter in stock at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop has spent a few days closed to bag up spring and summer in order to load our racks and shelves with fall and winter. Come visit to see a beautiful selection of warm clothing...coats, sweaters, vests, hats, gloves. Get a jump on Halloween by checking out our costumes. If you’re thinking about school dances, the shop has formals. Have a wedding to attend? Women’s dresses for a variety of occasions. Men, come see our huge selection of name brand shirts and selection of suits.
The Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll find us in the Beverly Plaza Shopping center, 2111 East 12th. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in Casper. Shop with us and help our neighbors. Like us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Fall activities guide available
The new 2020 Fall Activities Guide is now available online and is packed with a variety of programs, classes and recreation activities. Registration is open for all classes and private lessons offered through the Casper Recreation & Aquatics Center and also the Casper Ice Arena when it re-opens in November. Classes in Fitness, Dance, Martial Arts, Arts & Crafts, Specialty, Sports, Ice Skating, and swimming will start next week or later.
Along with all the favorites, new classes and programs include: Earlybird Boot Camp, a Wednesday Ballet Barre, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Cake Decorating for Teens, Cake Decorating for Adults, Youth Knitting & Crochet, Youth Photography, Teen Knitting & Crochet, and Science Lab.
Make sure to register early to guarantee a spot in a class and insure classes meet their minimum.
Registration may be completed online at www.activecasper.com, at the Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th St., or by phone with credit card at 235-8383.
Tree care workshop Oct. 10
University of Wyoming Extension onf Natrona County presents a Central Wyoming tree care workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Rd. A Zoom option is also available. In-person registration is limited to 75.
Speakers include Dr. John Ball of South Dakota State University, Dan Wiederrecht of the Douglas Bonsai Club & Clark Young of the Laramie County Conservation District. Ball will give the first and the last presentations. His first program will be on training both young and mature trees. Clark will give the second program of the morning, on developing wind breaks and preventing poorly placed snowdrifts. Lunch by HQ Bar BQ will be served at 11:45. Our afternoon will start with a fun presentation on creating Bonsai from Native Wild Found Plants by Dan Wiederrecht. The final presentation will be about the ANSI Z Arboricultural Operational Safety Standards by Ball. By attending the full day ISA Certified Arborists will accumulate 5.5 CEU credits. Registrations are $15 and are open by contacting Rose Jones at the UW Extension Office of Natrona County at 235-9400. Payments can be made in cash or with a check.
Speakers are sponsored by Wyoming State Forestry Division, Natrona County Conservation District, the City of Casper Parks Division, and ISA Rocky Mountain Chapter.
Masks will be required of those attending in person and tables and seating will be arranged for social distancing.
Those who do not want to attend in person due to concerns for COVID-19 exposure or who register late can attend via a Zoom video link. Lunch will only be served to those attending in person.
Tarzan opens full season of CC theater
The Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance will celebrate its 35th year at the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance during the 2020-2021 season.
Disney’s “Tarzan” will be the first offering. Under the direction of William Conte with choreography by Aaron Wood, the musical will run Oct. 22-25 and 28-31. “Tarzan” is based on Disney's animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough's “Tarzan of the Apes.” The musical, featuring a score by rock legend Phil Collins, tells the story of an infant baby taken in and raised by gorillas after he washes up on the shores of West Africa. “This is a family-friendly show with an amazing cast. It will be a charming evening and look at the connections that tie us together and the importance of family,” said Chontelle Gray.
This year’s dance production will occur in December with “A Merry Mixed-up Christmas.” The story revolves around a slightly tipsy grandmother who has been sipping on eggnog while she tells the tale of “A Christmas Carol.” While telling the tale, grandma “ ... begins bringing characters from other Christmas stories and TV specials into the mix. She is a little mixed up, but that makes the story even more fun,” noted Gray, adding, “In the end, we realize that things may be a little mixed, but everything will be OK. Christmas will still come.” Directed and choreographed by Jodi Youmans Jones, “A Merry Mixed-up Christmas” will run Dec. 3-6 and 10-12.
To coincide with the 2021 Humanities Festival and its theme “Celebration/Milestones,” the theater department will present “Cyrano de Bergerac” Feb. 25-28 and March 3-6. Edmond Rostand’s classic play looks at Cyrano de Bergerac, a brilliant poet and swordsman during the reign of Louis XIII, who is in love with the beautiful Roxane. “This is a classic tale of romance and a beautiful show that also features swordplay, so there is something for everyone,” Gray said.
The final production for the season will be “Bright Star, ” which is ” ... a heartwarming musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell,” said Gray. Inspired by a true story, the Tony award-nominated musical “ ... is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the 1940s and 1920s and uses charm, humor and bluegrass music to tell the story of love lost and found,” she said.
According to Gray, all four productions will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage in the Krampert Theatre. Due to COVID-19, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. “We are practicing social distancing between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available each night. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in person so that we may ensure seating with distance between groups,” Gray said. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer is available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets for all productions will go on sale Monday, Oct. 5, and can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
de Vries on display at CC gallery
An exhibition of paintings and sketchbooks by John de Vries is now on display at the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery. The exhibit, “Seasons,” will be on display through Thursday, Oct. 22, and will also include a brief talk by the artist’s daughter, Janet de Vries, as part of the RedStone Recital and Gallery series Friday, Oct. 2.
de Vries made his living as a commercial artist in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio, but, according to information provided by the artist’s daughter, his real passion was in watercolor painting, pencil sketching, and pen and ink drawing. de Vries was always sketching, even during his four years spent in the U.S. Army in the European Theater during World War II. Using the GI Bill, de Vries graduated from the Cleveland School of Art. “Dad spent most of his career working for the Crawford Company in Akron, where he moved up the ladder from the manager of the mimeograph department to art director and vice president when he retired in 1980,” said Janet, Casper College retiree and former director of what is now known as the student success center.
The exhibition is also part of the RedStone Recital and Gallery Season’s opener Friday, Oct. 2. A gallery reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Zahradnicek Gallery, followed by the recital, featuring Casper College music faculty at 7 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall.
All events, including the RedStone Recital and Gallery season opener, are free and open to the public.
The Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located in the Music Building, located on the Casper College campus.
