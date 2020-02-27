Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Interesting topic at Rotary Monday
On Monday, March 2, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Susan Brown and May Linn Nara, as the speakers at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. They will discuss Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES), which are often overlooked contributors to the PTSD veterans face from being in the military. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Susan Brown is a recent graduate of the psychiatric nursing practitioner program at the University of Wyoming. Her last clinical rotation was at the Sheridan VA where she worked with veterans on the acute psychiatric unit. Previously she was a nurse for 18 years, working primarily at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie.
May Linn Nara is a graduate of the psychiatric nursing practitioner program at the University of Utah. She completed her clinical intern and residency at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City. She is a U.S. Army veteran and currently works at the Sheridan VA Medical Center in the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder residential program and Serious Mental Illness residential program.
Compassionate Friends meets
The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a nonprofit, self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age, from any cause will have its spring meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4. Meeting at the Natrona County Public Library in the Crawford Room in the library's basement.
The summer potluck picnic will be June 3, 2020 at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park.
For more information, please call Gail at 235-0702 or Sheila at 237-0735.
Bowl for Jason's Friends March 7
The quickly approaching 22nd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends event on Saturday, March 7, is still looking for teams of bowlers to fill time slots from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at El Mark-O Lanes.
Teams are to consist of five people who are encouraged to collect donations prior to bowling. Free T-shirts will be awarded to each bowler gathering $75 or more in donations, with special adult and youth prizes for the most donations collected. Each team will bowl for about an hour. The day is filled with contests, giveaways, food, prizes and fun.
Team bowling packets, containing event and donation information, are available online at www.jasonsfriends.org, or at any First Interstate Bank location, any Hilltop Bank location, at El Mark-O Lanes or at Jason’s Friends, 340 West B Street.
Funds raised through the event will provide financial assistance for families in the community and throughout Wyoming whose children are suffering from life-threatening childhood cancers and brain or spinal cord tumors.
Jason’s Friends Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation and the event is run by volunteers with 95 percent of the profits helping families in need.
For more information, contact Jason’s Friends at 235-3421 or visit www.jasonsfriends.org.
Father-Son Duct Tape Duel March 21
The 14th annual Father-Son Duct Tape Duel will be hosted at Crest Hill Elementary School on March 16 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Fathers, sons, grandfathers, grandsons, uncles and nephews of school age boys from 4 years to 13 years are invited to participate in this fun event.
Usable building materials will be donated by sponsors of the event: Peden’s Inc., Kitchen Connections, Bush Wells Sporting Goods, Aaker Signs, Kistler Tent & Awning, Sutherlands, Prairie Pella of Wyoming, Bloedorn Lumber and the Hilton Garden Inn.
Tickets are $25 per two-person team. Pizza, drinks and more will be served. Seating is limited and there will be no tickets available at the door. Tickets must be purchased by March 13 and are available at Express Printing (839 CY Ave.), Once Upon a Child (1944 CY Ave.) or at the office of Wyoming CARES.
The Father-Son Duct Tape Duel is a program of Wyoming CARES. Wyoming CARES is a not-for-profit agency with a mission: to provide assistance to Wyoming residents in need.
For more information, contact the office of Wyoming CARES at 237-7035.
Annual Hymn Sing benefits True Care
Do the old-time hymns make you want to sing? If so, there’s an upcoming event you won’t want to miss. Highland Park Community Church will host Hymn Sing for Life, a fundraiser for True Care Women’s Resource Center. The event takes place in the chapel on Sunday, March 29, at 4 p.m. This fun, festive family fundraiser benefits the center and the pregnant women served. Dr. Eric Unruh, dean of Casper College School of Fine Arts & Humanities, serves as special guest organist. Ashley Bright, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, will serve as master of ceremonies. Attendees have the opportunity to vote with their checkbook to have their favorite hymns played and sung. A free-will offering will also be taken. All proceeds benefit True Care, which helps women experiencing unplanned pregnancies. Grace Reformed Church sponsors this event. Admission is free. For more information, call Terry Winship, True Care’s CEO, at 473-2275 or email info@truecarecasper.org.