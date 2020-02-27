Town Crier: This Just In

Do the old-time hymns make you want to sing? If so, there’s an upcoming event you won’t want to miss. Highland Park Community Church will host Hymn Sing for Life, a fundraiser for True Care Women’s Resource Center. The event takes place in the chapel on Sunday, March 29, at 4 p.m. This fun, festive family fundraiser benefits the center and the pregnant women served. Dr. Eric Unruh, dean of Casper College School of Fine Arts & Humanities, serves as special guest organist. Ashley Bright, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, will serve as master of ceremonies. Attendees have the opportunity to vote with their checkbook to have their favorite hymns played and sung. A free-will offering will also be taken. All proceeds benefit True Care, which helps women experiencing unplanned pregnancies. Grace Reformed Church sponsors this event. Admission is free. For more information, call Terry Winship, True Care’s CEO, at 473-2275 or email info@truecarecasper.org.