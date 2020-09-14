Town Crier: This Just In

Masks will be required of those attending in person and tables and seating will be arranged for social distancing.

Those who do not want to attend in person due to concerns for COVID-19 exposure or who register late can attend via a Zoom video link. Lunch will only be served to those attending in person.

Tarzan opens full season of CC theater

The Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance will celebrate its 35th year at the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance during the 2020-2021 season.

Disney’s “Tarzan” will be the first offering. Under the direction of William Conte with choreography by Aaron Wood, the musical will run Oct. 22-25 and 28-31. “Tarzan” is based on Disney's animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough's “Tarzan of the Apes.” The musical, featuring a score by rock legend Phil Collins, tells the story of an infant baby taken in and raised by gorillas after he washes up on the shores of West Africa. “This is a family-friendly show with an amazing cast. It will be a charming evening and look at the connections that tie us together and the importance of family,” said Chontelle Gray.