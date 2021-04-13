Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Healthcare watchdog to speak at CC

John J. Nance, one of the National Patient Safety Foundation founders, will be the speaker for this year’s Casper College Grosz Lecture Series. Nance will present at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.

Nance’s presentation, “Interprofessionalism in Healthcare: The How and the Why it is so Vital,” is free and open to the public.

According to Jeff McCarty, Nance was chosen because of his vast experience working with administrators to improve healthcare teamwork. “We do a lot of interprofessional experiences with our students in health science, and much of that work is based around communication, respect, and trust,” noted McCarty, dean for the Casper College School of Health Science. “Interprofessional experiences are becoming more common in healthcare training because these skills are so vital to success in healthcare,” he added.